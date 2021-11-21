Ultra Luxury Cruise Ship Seabourn Ovation Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Seabourn’s newest vessel, Seabourn Ovation, arrived in her new homeport of Miami, Florida. The ultra-luxury vessel, which accommodates just 604 guests, will be sailing various cruises in the region, including cruises to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, and Central America.

Seabourn Ovation Arrives At Her New Home

After a 12-day Atlantic crossing which included a day in Funchal, Madeira, Seabourn Ovation arrived in her new homeport of Miami, Florida on November 18, 2021. The ship will be using PortMiami as her new base of operations for a series of cruises that will explore the entire region.

“A first-time arrival is always special for any Seabourn ship, and Seabourn Ovation’s first visit to the U.S. and Miami will be a great start to an exciting season for our newest ship amid the tropical beauty of the Caribbean and Central America,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Miami offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe, so it will be a perfect getaway as winter settles in across those regions of the world.”

Seabourn Ovation (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com)

Although small compared to some of the mega-ships, at just 40,350 gross tonnes, guests onboard the ship can expect to be pampered onboard and ashore. With complimentary Caviar and champagne, a ship designed by famous designer Adam Tihany, and restaurants and menus by legendary chef Thomas Keller, guests can expect some lavish luxury onboard Seabourn Ovation with destinations to match.

Cruises Onboard Seabourn Ovation

With ports of call that include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Dominica; St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda; Saint Kitts and Nevis; and Great Harbour of Jost Van Dyke, Caribbean cruises onboard the luxury ship are off to a great start.

Add to that the cruise line’s Caviar in the Surf where crew members serve you Caviar and champagne in the warm waters of the Caribbean, and a marina day with watersports from the retractable Marina platform on the stern of the ship.

Seabourn Ovation (Photo Credit: A.Casinos / Shutterstock.com)

For those that want to explore a little further, Seabourn Ovation will be sailing the Panama Canal and Central America. The first 21-day cruise, which departs Miami on December 21, will visit Aruba, Curacao, the Panama Canal, and Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico. The cruise will end in Los Angeles, from where the ship will make a 19-day return journey includes stops in Jamaica and Colombia.

Other cruises to Central America include visits to ancient Mayan civilizations in Mexico and stops in Costa Rica, Belize, and Panama. Central American cruises include a (partial) transit of the Panama Canal.

Where Is Seabourn’s Fleet of Luxury Ships Now?

Out of the six Seabourn cruise ships, only two are currently operational. Besides Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Odyssey is also sailing the Caribbean, operating from Bridgetown, Barbados, and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten.

Ovation’s sister-ship Seabourn Encore will start operations in the Canary Islands in February 2022. Seabourn Quest will sail again in May 2022, sailing the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Venice.

Seabourn Sojourn will start operations in June of 2022, sailing the Mediterranean from Piraeus, Greece, and Valletta, Malta. Lastly, the cruise line’s first expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, will sail for the first time in April 2022, exploring the U.K.’s and Norwegian coastline and Svalbard.