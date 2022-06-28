Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line Offering Additional Fly-Cruise Voyages

Silversea just announced it will be enhancing its all-inclusive polar offering by adding three new Antarctica Bridge voyages for the 2023-2024 season as part of its fly-cruise program.

Silversea’s Silver Cloud will embark on two new five-day expedition voyages, departing February 2 and 7, 2024, as well as a 6-day sailing, departing February 12, 2024.

New Fly-Cruise Voyages to be Added to SilverSea’s Itineraries

By popular demand, Royal Caribbean Group’s leading ultra-luxury, expedition cruise line, Silversea Cruises, will enhance its polar offerings in 2023-2024, including a 6-day sailing departing February 12, 2024. Its Silver Cloud will also embark on two new five-day voyages, departing on February 2 and 7, 2024.

Silversea operates the most diverse Antarctica offering in ultra-luxury cruising with three ice-class ships, sailing guests to the White Continent, including a broad array of itinerary lengths and pioneering fly-cruise options.

Photo Courtesy: Silversea

Its ultra-convenient, all-inclusive fly-cruise program will now be enhanced on new upcoming voyages in 2023-2024, flying over the Drake passage and into Antarctica with class. Its fly-cruise program provides the most direct and fastest route to Antarctica, having guests fly over the Drake Passage with convenience.

“In response to exceptional demand, we have added three new fly-cruise voyages aboard Silver Cloud for 2024, enhancing our industry-leading Antarctica offering and strengthening our destination leadership,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.

“We offer guests the luxury of choice, with the most diverse offering in ultra-luxury Antarctica cruising. Our pioneering Antarctica Bridge option is tremendously popular with time-conscious travellers who prefer to experience the White Continent without crossing the Drake Passage.”

Guests seeking the fast track to the White Continent will now have opportunity to explore alternate sailings on board the Silver Cloud. The Silver Cloud is known to be the most spacious and comfortable ice class vessel in expedition cruising.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

With a smaller guest capacity of 254, the 17,400-ton Silver Cloud offers four superlative restaurants, 20 Zodiacs, and pole-to-pole expedition itineraries.

Once docked in Chile’s Eduardo Frei Montalva air base on King George Island, Silver Cloud’s guests can journey to polar destinations such as Antarctic Sound, the Antarctic Peninsula, and the South Shetland Islands.

Silversea’s highly experienced expedition team will guide Zodiac tours, kayaking adventures, and explorations ashore, highlighting rich history and culture for guests onboard. Voyagers can also visit large penguin rookeries, and may see several species of seals, whales, and birds.

SilverSea’s Most Inclusive Polar Offerings

Silversea recently enhanced guests’ journeys to Antarctica with the launch of round-trip voyages from Puerto Williams, Chile.

Guests sailing on its three ice-class expedition ships, Silver Cloud, Silver Wind, and Silver Explorer, will experience more convenient flight times, personalized service during a private charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, on certain itineraries departing from the new gateway of Puerto Williams.

Read Also: Silversea Cruises Christens Third Ship in Nine Months

Those traveling on Antarctica Bridge voyages with Silversea benefit from additional offerings such as international roundtrip flights, in-country flights to Punta Arenas, one night pre-cruise hotel stay and one post-cruise hotel night stay in Santiago, one pre-cruise hotel and one post-cruise hotel night in Punta Arenas, luggage handling and transfers, complimentary Wi-Fi, private executive transfers, and private business class roundtrip flight between Punta Arenas and King George Island.

As a leader in ultra-luxury cruising, Silversea also provides premium beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, highly qualified expedition team experts, multiple restaurants serving diverse cuisine and in-suite 24-hour dining service with caviar, butler service and onboard gratuities, guided Zodiac, land and sea tours, shore-side activities, and complimentary expedition gear (including parka, backpack, water bottle, and use of necessary waterproof accessories).

This 10-fleet cruise line boasts of having itineraries that encompass all seven continents and all-suite vessels providing intimacy with large-ship amenities.

Silversea will be launching two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships including Silver Nova, set for delivery in summer 2023 using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel.