UK’s Newest Cruise Line Reveals Inaugural Season

Ambassador Cruise Line is the UK’s newest cruise line. Announced earlier in May of this year, the cruise line has now revealed the inaugural seasons for Summer and Winter of 2022 and spring of 2023.

The cruise line will set sail on a wide variety of cruises from its homeport in Tilbury, close to London, in the UK, onboard Ambience, the line’s first, and for now, only cruise ship.

33 Cruises, 90 Different Ports

Ambassador Cruise Line is certainly not hanging around when it comes to getting the ship out there and sailing. The cruise line has made plans for Ambience to visit 90 different ports on 33 separate voyages. All of which will depart from London Tilbury, meaning all cruises will be no-fly cruises, making it an excellent opportunity for British guests looking to sail on a longer cruise from home.

According to Ambassador Cruise Line Chief Executive Officer Christian Verhounig, the cruise line will offer guests a quality product at an affordable price:

“Ambassador Cruise Line will offer a premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience for its guests, a quality product at an attainable price. It is a privilege to share Ambassador’s first brochure and we hope that both the travel trade and our guests benefit from our inaugural season fares and offers”.

Ambassador cruise line will focus mainly on guests over 50-years of age, however, it also plans to set sail with multi-generational cruises a few times a year. This will give families with grandparents and children a chance to cruise together.

Inaugural Season

Ambience will set sail on her inaugural program on April 6, 2022, with a four-night cruise to Hamburg, after this, the cruise ship will set sail for another 32 voyages.

The vessel’s inaugural season will see the ship sail from the British Isles to the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltics, St. Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, Iceland, the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde, and Scandinavia. These cruises include:

6-night – A Taste of Fjordland – April 10, 2022

11 night – Easter British Isles Discovery – April 3, 2023

14 night – Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg – May 12, 2022

21 night – Cape Verde, Canaries & Morocco Winter Escape – February 16, 2023

21 night – Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland – June 21, 2022

34 night – Canada, Greenland & Iceland – September 12, 2022

42 night – Cuba & Treasures of the Caribbean – January 5, 2023

About MV Ambience

Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship has had a rocky couple of years. In 2020 the ship, then called Pacific Dawn, was sold by P&O Australia to Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) and renamed Amy Johnson. However, CMV went into administration soon after the sale was made public.

Later it became known that a company focused on cryptocurrency had bought the vessel and was planning to make it the world’s first crypto community called MV Satoshi. That also did not happen, and it was feared that the vessel would be scrapped instead. This year in May, Ambassador Cruise Line announced it had bought the vessel and named the cruise ship MV Ambience.

Ambience was built in 1991 by Fincantieri as Regal Princess and is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins across 22 different accommodation grades, from Superior Single to De Luxe Suite. The vessel weighs 70,285 tonnes and is 245.06 meters long.

Ambassador Cruise Line will be a welcome addition to the UK cruise industry that lost one of its favorites in CMV last year. Hopefully, Ambassador will be able to fill that gap.