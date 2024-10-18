UK Port Welcomes Upmarket Cruise Ship’s Maiden Call

The 2024 cruise season at the UK’s Port of Dover is coming to a close, however, a few cruise ships are still calling at the destination as autumn takes hold, including Oceania Cruises’ Sirena, an upscale ship that made her inaugural visit on October 15, 2024.

The 684-guest ship called at Dover at the tail-end of a 22-day voyage to Amsterdam that departed Stockholm on September 26, 2024.

Dover is often called the port for London, since cruisers can reach the port from the capital city in just over an hour by train. The port typically welcomes about 250,000 cruise passengers each year and accommodates up to three cruise ships simultaneously.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Sirena, the Oceania Cruises team and their guests to Dover on this wonderful autumn day,” said Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover.

“Dover is a great port of call at this time of year, giving guests the opportunity to experience a snapshot of Kent’s famous culture, heritage and countryside in one day. There are hidden gems around every corner of the county and for those looking to travel a little further, London is within easy reach,” added Wright.

Along with the iconic white cliffs of Dover, cruise guests visiting the destination can explore the 12th-century Dover Castle, visit the Dover Museum, enjoy the beach at St. Margaret’s Bay, and tour the South Foreland Lighthouse, among other activities.

It was, in fact, the region’s history and picturesque landscapes that prompted Oceania Cruises to include the port on Sirena’s itinerary.

“Calling at Dover allowed Oceania Cruises’ guests to explore one of England’s most iconic maritime destinations, and they delighted in the scenic beauty and historic charm of the area,” said Jason Worth, vice president of international sales at Oceania Cruises.

Other ports that Sirena visited during the voyage included Helsinki and Kotka, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; Copenhagen, Denmark; Hamburg, Germany; Oslo, Norway; and Honfleur, France.

Oceania Sirena and Port of Dover Inaugural Ceremony (Photo Credit: Port of Dover)

The ship will sail an 11-day British Isles cruise roundtrip from Amsterdam on October 23, 2024, followed by a 16-day transatlantic crossing to New York on November 3, 2024. From there the ship will cruise to Miami and begin a winter series of Caribbean cruises from the South Florida port and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Oceania Cruises acquired Sirena from Princess Cruises in 2016 and financed a major renovation of the vessel. The boutique line operates eight ships. Its newest is Vista, which debuted in 2023. The new-build Allura is under construction and slated to launch in summer 2025.

Predictions Favor a Successful 2024 Cruise Season

The Port of Dover in January 2024 predicted the year would be one of its busiest, following a very successful 2023, when six cruise ships made inaugural calls and there were increased visits from returning ships.

While final 2024 arrival numbers are not yet available, it is anticipated that the port will have hosted ships from 20-plus cruise lines.

One of the ships that homeported at Dover in 2024 was Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 1,400-guest Borealis, a vessel that was welcomed with water cannons and a traditional plaque exchange when she arrived in early July.

Borealis was based in Dover through mid-August and is scheduled to return in summer 2025, with a series of voyages to the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, and the Azores.

Yet to call at Dover this season is AIDA Cruises’ AIDAbella. The 2,050-guest ship will visit the port on October 30, 2024, as she begins her 20-day transatlantic crossing from Kiel, Germany, to La Romana, Dominican Republic.