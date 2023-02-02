Two Themed Days Will Return to Disney Cruise Line in Early 2024

Disney Cruise Line announces that two popular themed days will return to select ships in early 2023. Pixar Day at Seas will make a comeback on nine sailings out of Port Canaveral, and Marvel Day at Sea will be offered ten sailings out of Fort Lauderdale. The themed days are much loved by Disney cruise passengers, including adults!

Pixar and Marvel Day at Sea Return in 2024

Those planning a Disney cruise in early 2024 will be glad to know that the cruise line’s popular Marvel and Pixar-themed days at sea will be making a return. There will be nine sailings onboard Disney Fantasy that will have Pixar Day at Sea and ten sailings onboard Disney Dream that will feature Marvel Day at Sea.

Pixar Day at Sea on Disney Fantasy

Pixar Day at Sea will return onboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship in January 2023 on a total of nine seven-night sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Fantasy will be setting sail in 2024 from the major cruise port on January 6, 20, February 17, and March 2 on an eastern Caribbean itinerary which includes visits to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Photo Copyright: Disney / Kent Phillips

There will also be the themed day on the western Caribbean itineraries that depart on January 13, 27, February 10, and 24. The sailings will include visits to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Guests will be able to enjoy a specific day on their voyage that will be dedicated to Pixar, which first debuted on Disney Fantasy in January 2023. Lasting all day long, Disney will bring the much-loved movies of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles, and Finding Nemo to life through different activities and events held throughout the day at sea. There will be character encounters, a pool party, and a Pixar Pal’s Celebration dance party on the deck.

Marvel Day at Sea on Disney Dream

For Marvel Day at Sea, the themed sea day will also return in early 2024 on a total of 10 five-night sailings out of fort Lauderdale, Flordia, onboard the Disney Dream cruise ship.

The Disney cruise ship will be parting the port in 2024 on January 7, 21, February 4, 18, and March 3 on a western Caribbean itinerary, which includes visits to Grand Cayman and the private island of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

Photo Copyright: Disney / Matt Stroshane

There will also be a slightly different western Caribbean itinerary departing on January 12, 26, February 9, 23, and March 8, with visits to Cozumel in Mexico and Castaway Cay.

Like the Pixar sea days, Marvel Day at Sea lasts the entire day and brings different activities and events based on popular movies. This includes all those superheroes, such as Captain America, Mighty Thor, Shuri, Okoye, and Scarlet Witch. Even the villains will play a central role in a spectacular deck show for the entire family.