Two Sphere Class Princess Cruise Ships to Sail Mediterranean in 2025

In honor of its 40th year of sailing in the Mediterranean, Princess Cruises will feature two of its newest, state-of-the-art, and grandest ships—Star Princess and Sun Princess—in the region during the 2025 cruise season.

Princess Cruises recently unveiled the name of its second Sphere-class vessel, the colossal 175,500-ton Star Princess, which is still being constructed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The ship, with a carrying capacity of 4,300 passengers, is the sister ship of Sun Princess (also coming in at 175,500 gross tons) and is set to make its inaugural voyage in 2024.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Sun Princess is currently slated to debut in 2024. The debut of Star Princess is planned for early August 2025, with the vessel heading out for a nine-day tour of Italy and Greece. Bookings for these two new ships, as well as Majestic Princess, open up this year on June 1.

Having embarked on its first voyages in the Mediterranean way back in 1985, Princess Cruises is excited to present its latest fleet additions, the LNG-powered Star Princess and the Sun Princess, to the ocean-going public

During the 2025 season, the Sun Princess will head off on various seven-day Mediterranean vacation routes, departing from Barcelona, Rome, or Athens. These trips will include visits to renowned ports like Istanbul in Turkey, Naples in Italy, and the Greek Island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea.

State-of-the-Art, Modern Vessels

The cruise line’s newest vessels, Star Princess and Sun Princess, come packed with cutting-edge tech, plus lots of amenities that cater to the needs of modern-day travelers.

As already outlined, both of these ships can accommodate up to 4,300 guests, and each vessel offers over 1,500 balconies, plus a diverse selection of 29 dining establishments and bars dispersed throughout each of the ship’s respective 21 decks.

The innovative architectural designs of these ships revolve around a massive glass sphere (the “Dome”) that illuminates the huge Piazza atrium. The Piazza is set to offer delightful dining and shopping experiences for passengers aboard the Star Princess and Sun Princess.

Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The Dome is being touted as a one-of-a-kind space that features a multi-level covered deck and a glass-enclosed ceiling. During the day, passengers can enjoy an indoor/outdoor pool under the Dome. Come nightfall, the pool is transformed into a stage that evolves into a trendy entertainment venue with a fun, beach-side vibe.

Star Princess will also unveil several exclusive features, including creative culinary and beverage concepts, a spacious casino, plus a two-story Lotus Spa.

Additionally, entertainment by Cirque Éloize, a modern circus troupe based out of Quebec, Canada, will be another highlight that guests aboard these two ships can look forward to.

Mediterranean-Based Cruise Adventures

The Princess fleet will be further enhanced in the Mediterranean by the addition of Emerald Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sky Princess. These vessels are scheduled to offer travelers a wide range of regional cruises, with spans of seven to 31 days.

Departure ports include Rome (Civitavecchia), London (Southampton), Athens (Piraeus), Trieste (Venice), and Barcelona—providing passengers with an array of different embarkation points.

Some of the tourist sites on offer during these cruises include tours around Barcelona’s famed (and unique) architecture, the exquisite art of the Vatican Museum, plus the ancient ruins of Rome.

Other sites of interest include the ruins of Pompeii in Naples, urban areas like Sicily, Marseille, and Istanbul, and let’s not forget Santorini’s hot and sandy Red Beach.

Also, newly launched for 2025, Sky Princess will host a 31-day Mediterranean Marvel cruise that features late nights (ashore) in Mykonos, Santorini, and Jerusalem/Bethlehem, further enhancing the cultural and nightlife experiences for Princess’ Mediterranean-bound guests.