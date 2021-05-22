Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Return to Alaska This Summer

After Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced sailings to Alaska this summer earlier this week, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has now announced the same.

The return to sailing from Royal Caribbean International in the United States comes with returning to the Last Frontier State. The Miami-based cruise line plans to sail with two vessels to Alaska on 7-night cruises from Seattle.

The news comes after the US House of Representatives unanimously agreed to the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act.

Serenade and Ovation to Sail Alaska

Royal Caribbean International announced on May 21 that it would be sending Serenade of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas to Alaska. Serenade of the Seas will begin her sailings on July 13, while Ovation of the Seas will sail on August 13.

It marks the official redeployment of Ovation as she was initially scheduled to sail in Asia this year. This schedule was taken up by Quantum of the Seas sailing in Singapore.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

After more than one year without sailings, guests will be able to enjoy the Alaskan communities and stunning scenery once again. At the same time, it will also be a massive boost to the local economies waiting eagerly for a return to cruising.

Mike Dunleavy, the Governor of Alaska, said this:

“The Last Frontier is eager to welcome the return of the cruise industry this summer to restart our economy, cruising has a tremendous impact on the people of our state and our communities, especially in the southeast, and we’re thrilled to finally see a light with the impending return of the cruise ships.”

At the same time, Royal Caribbean has been eagerly awaiting the restart of cruising to Alaska, as Vicki Freed, a senior vice president for Royal Caribbean International, said:

“Few words can express just how excited we are to start delivering memorable vacations in the US once again, starting with a destination as rich in culture and natural beauty as Alaska,”

Serenade of the Seas

The 2490-passenger Serenade of the Seas will start her sailing on July 13 from Seattle, Washington, an adjustment of her last home port of Vancouver, Canada. The vessel will give guests a fantastic experience through the ocean-facing glass elevators and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Serenade’s one-week itinerary will see her sail from Seattle and focus on the culture and communities of Alaska with visits to Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.

Sailings onboard Serenade of the Seas will see all crew members and vacationers 16 years of age or older fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. The sailings are already available for booking on the company’s website.

Built and completed in 2003, the 90,090 tonnes Serenade of the Seas is a Radiance-class ship initially scheduled to sail from Vancouver and relocate to Sydney, Australia. Due to the pandemic, the vessel’s itineraries have now been adjusted to sail to Alaska.

Ovation of the Seas

The 168,666 tonnes, 4180-passenger, Ovation of the Seas will follow in Serenade’s footsteps on August 13; however, the vessel will feature a significantly different itinerary.

The vessel will be able to offer guests an unparalleled view of the Alaskan natural wonders and wildlife-filled fjords through the ship’s North Star glass observation capsule.

Highlights of the voyages include visits to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau, and Skagway, Alaska. Trips onboard Ovation of the Seas will see all crew members and vacationers 16 years of age or older fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. The sailings are already available for booking on the company’s website.