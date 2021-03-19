Two Princess Cruise Ships to Sail Seacation Cruises in the UK

Another one of Carnival’s cruise brands has detailed its much anticipated UK seacation sailings following several other operators that plan on resuming operations in the country.

There will be short breaks and week-long cruises being offered on two Princess cruise ships out of Southampton, England. These new offerings will

Princess Cruises Details UK Sailings

Princess Cruises is joining the wave of cruise lines to restart cruises in the UK and the new “summer seacations” will go on sale on March 24 at 8:00 AM.

Regal Princess will begin sailing from July 21 through to September 23, 2021. She will a total of 14 voyages around the UK including stops in Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock. The itineraries will range from three to seven nights.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK and Europe, said:

“We share in our guests’ excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations. With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination. Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night.”

The new Sky Princess will also be in on the action in the UK with a total of eight cruises. She will begin sailing from August 30 through to September 28, 2021. The vessel will also be calling at Liverpool, Belfast, and Greenock on a range of three to seven-night offerings.

Vaccinated Guests Only

The new seacation UK sailings will only be allowed for vaccinated guests and residents of the UK. This is due to the huge success of the vaccine rollout with over 25,700,000 people who have already received their first dose.

Roberts continued to say:

“These resort-style seacations offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off. We believe that these cruises will appeal to both our loyal guests who are eager to get back onboard our beautiful MedallionClass ships and holidaymakers looking to experience Princess for the first time. “While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.”

The two Princess cruise ships offer the very latest features from the cruise line and they are fitted with the innovative OceanMedallion tech. This allows for expanded touch-free cruise experience as follows:

touchless embarkation and disembarkation

keyless stateroom entry

completely contactless commerce

simplified safety training

on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

guest service requests via mobile device chat

location-based gaming and wagering

entertainment content via smart devices

There will of course be strict health measures in place to make sure guests and crew remain safe during the entire voyage. Princess Cruises also has its “Book with Confidence” policy, meaning guests can cancel up to 30 days prior to sailing and receive cancellation fees back as a Future Cruise Credit but only on bookings made by April 30, 2021.

This news follows a new wave of cruise lines ready to take advantage of when cruises are allowed from May 17, 2021. Viking Cruises, P&O Cruises, Fred Olsen, Cunard, and just yesterday even MSC Cruises are all to offer UK-only cruises.