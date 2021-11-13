Two Ports Dropped from Norwegian Gem Sailing from New York

Norwegian Cruise Line has sent a revised itinerary to guests booked on Norwegian Gem, departing from New York. The cruise line has dropped two calls and added two alternatives to the itinerary.

Itinerary Change from Norwegian Cruise Line

The cruise line has informed guests and travel agents of dropping two ports from Norwegian Gem’s November 28 sailing from New York. The ship will not call at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos.

NCL says in the letter that was sent, “On behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), we thank you for your loyalty and for making us your vacation of choice. We have important information regarding Norwegian Gem’s 11-day sailing from New York on November 28, 2021.“

“Travel partners should share the below information with guests who may be affected. Due to port availability, the abovementioned itinerary has been changed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The revised itinerary is outlined below.”

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

NCL has detailed the revised itinerary and to make up the dropping of the two original port visits. The cruise line has now added an extended call in St. Thomas from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, an evening call in San Juan, a newly added port of St. John’s in Antigua, and an extended visit in Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands. There’s also an extra day at sea in place of the call at Grand Turk. Here’s the original and revised itinerary:

Original Itinerary

New York

At Sea

At Sea

Puerto Plata, Dominincan Republic: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

San Juan, Puerto Rico: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Philipsburg, St. Maarten: 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tortola, British Virgin Islands: 6:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

At Sea

At Sea

New York

Revised Itinerary

New York

At Sea

At Sea

San Juan, Puerto Rico: 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

St. John’s, Antigua: 8:00 Am – 5:00 PM

Phlipsburg, St. Maarten: 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tortola, British Virgin Islands: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM

At Sea

At Sea

At Sea

New York

Impacted Guests and New York Cruises

Guests will be glad to know that Norwegian Cruise Line is making it up with an added port and extended visits despite changes to the itinerary. Any shore excursions booked through the cruise line for Puerto Plata and Grand Turk will automatically be refunded and processed within 30 days.

Tours booked through the cruise line will also be adjusted to the revised itinerary times. Guests will also be able to begin booking tours for Antigua within a week.

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Norwegian Gem is coming to the end of operations from Miami, Florida, after becoming the first ship in the fleet to restart cruises from the world’s cruise capital on August 15, 2021. The vessel will begin operating cruises from New York City on November 21, 2021. Norwegian Gem will sail five to 11-night voyages to the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda.

The itinerary change and the dropping of the two ports for Norwegian Gem come following the recent cancellation of Norwegian Encore’s November 14 departure from Miami. The ship has been delayed at the Panama Canal, and guests were notified less than a week before the scheduled cruise.