Two Oasis-Class Cruise Ships Approved for Test Sailings

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just approved another two Royal Caribbean cruise ships announced by the cruise line’s President and CEO Michael Bayley. Things are moving fast as the CDC accepts cruise line applications to get the US cruise industry moving this summer.

Approved Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships

The two Oasis-class cruise ships, Allure of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, have been approved to begin simulated sailings by the CDC this summer. They are the largest vessels to be approved and will be an important step forward not just for Royal Caribbean but the entire cruise industry on making a comeback this summer.

Michael Bayley announced the good news and said, “Yippee. Just got approval from the CDC for our simulated sailings on Allure of the Seas for July 27 to July 29 from Port Canaveral and Symphony of the Seas sailing from Miami on August 1st to 3rd.”

Worth Reading: Must-Know Things About Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas

So Symphony of the Seas, which is currently the world’s largest cruise ship, will depart on her test cruise out of PortMiami in Florida on August 1. The voyage will come to an end on August 3. Sister ship Allure of the Seas will commence her test sailing on July 27 to July 29 out of Port Canaveral in Florida.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

The two Royal Caribbean cruise ships follow Freedom of the Seas, the first cruise ship to be approved for a test sailing which will depart on June 20, 2021. Bayley posted a letter from the CDC accepting the application from the cruise line and that the requirements had been met, such as port agreements.

Going down the simulated cruise route, the hope is that Royal Caribbean can offer a cruise experience for non-vaccinated passengers. But first, the test voyages must stress tests all the health measures to make sure guests and crew can remain safe. The cruise line has already vaccinated over half of the crew members fleetwide, an important way to protect cruises moving forward.

This news follows Disney Dream that has also been approved for a test sailing departing Port Canaveral on June 29. Grand Classica, operated by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, has also been approved to depart from West Palm Beach, Florida, with the Grand Classica vessel on June 25.

Also Read: How to Participate In Royal Caribbean Test Cruises

Royal Caribbean has already detailed how people can volunteer to be on a test cruise. the cruise line has set up a Facebook page and an online form for those who are interested. However, the test cruises will not be your regular type of cruise vacation experience. many aspects of the protocols will have to be tested so don’t expect to be spending too much time laying in the sun!