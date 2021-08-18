Two More Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Impacted by Tropical Storm Grace

With Tropical Storm Grace moving west across the western Caribbean, cruise ship itineraries, including ships operated by Royal Caribbean, are impacted. As a result, the cruise line has altered itineraries for Allure of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean Itinerary Changes

The cruise line has made changes for another two cruise ships in addition to Symphony of the Seas, which has cancelled its call to Cozumel, Mexico, on Wednesday and will sail a sea day instead. The ship will also be adding a half-day in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday.

So, Allure of the Seas will no longer be making its scheduled call at Cozumel on Thursday. Instead, the Oasis-class cruise ship will be having a call in Roatan on Wednesday and then a full day at sea on Thursday.

Allure of the Seas is currently on a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise that departed Port Canaveral, Florida on August, 15. The ship will still be making a call to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas on Saturday, August 21.

Update for @RoyalCaribbean Guests on #AdventureoftheSeas / #AllureoftheSeas and #Grace. For AD: Wed is now a Sea Day, Thur is #CocoCay. For AL: Wednesday is Roatan, Thursday is a Sea Day. Grace will likely be stronger than Models are indicating, so Thursday is out for Cozumel. pic.twitter.com/bwd48mqmy8 — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) August 17, 2021

Adventure of the Seas is also being impacted by Grace, and the ship’s call to Cozumel on Thursday has been cancelled. Instead, the vessel will spend a day at sea on Wednesday and, on Thursday, will make a call at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship is currently sailing a seven-night voyage out of Nassau, Bahamas, and will return home as scheduled on August 21. Adventure of the Seas became the first ship in the fleet to restart operations in North America in June 2021.

Royal Caribbean is also monitoring any developments that may impact the Independence of the Seas’ call in Cozumel on August 20. It depends if any damage is done from Tropical Storm Grace which will become a Hurricane before reaching the island.

Also Read: How a Hurricane Could Affect Your Cruise

Tropical Storm Grace Latest

With the storm heading west towards Cozumel, cruise lines are keeping a close eye on its development. Thankfully, no cruise ships are currently visiting the Cayman Islands, which is also in its path but still worrying for residents.

Tropical Storm Grace Track (Image: NOAA)

According to the National Hurricane Center (NOAA), Tropical Storm Grace has increased in strength with maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH and heading west at 14 MPH. Grace is expected to reach the island of Cozumel as a category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning.