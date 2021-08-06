Two More Cruise Lines Increase Requirements For Vaccinated Guests

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, which announced a few days ago it would be increasing the requirements for vaccinated guests, two more cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have now changed their requirements.

Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have amended their requirements on their websites to include a testing requirement for vaccinated guests before the cruise’s start.

Increased Concerns on Delta Variant

More and more cruise lines are becoming more and more concerned regarding the Delta variant, spreading increasingly in both the United States and Europe. The variant’s exceptional infectiousness has driven cases from a 7-day average of 13,500 daily cases in early June to 92,000 on August 3 in the United States.

Because of this, Holland America Line and Princess cruise both decided to follow the lead from Carnival Cruise Line and place additional measures on guests that have been vaccinated and additional mask requirements onboard all of the ships. A statement by Holland America stated the following:

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant, we are adapting our guidelines by making temporary changes in onboard mask and pre-cruise testing requirements.”

Holland America Line has initiated the following guidelines for sailings departing on and after August 14. These guidelines will remain in effect for all cruises departing in 2021, while guidelines for cruises in 2022 will be announced later.

Cruises are available only to guests who have received their final vaccine 14 days before the start of the cruise, and guests should be able to show proof of vaccination.

All fully vaccinated guests must produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen), taken no more than 72 hours before their cruise.

Guests sailing on a cruise in Europe will be tested at the pier, free of charge, which is according to European law.

Wearing of masks is required in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino except when eating or drinking. Guests will also be required to wear face masks before being seated in the main dining rooms and the buffet area and occasionally in other designated areas where more guests may congregate.

Photo Credit: Stories In Light / Shutterstock.com

Princess Cruises has initiated roughly the same protocols as Holland America and Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line shares the same concerns as others as the Delta variant infections grow increasingly more extensive.

The fear from the cruise lines for another cruise ban in the United States is still there, ensuring the cruise lines will do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening. Princess Cruises started to USA Today:

“As Princess Cruises continues with its successful restart of cruise operations the line is adapting to the evolving science around worldwide public health by advising booked guests of temporary changes in onboard mask and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises in the United States,”

As with the other cruise lines, guests are required to present a negative, medically-observed viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within three days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. The mask policy is also the same as Holland America, meaning wearing masks is required in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino except when eating or drinking.

Guests will also be required to wear face masks before being seated in the main dining rooms and the buffet area and occasionally in other designated areas where more guests may congregate.