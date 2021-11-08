Two More Celebrity Cruises Ships Return to Service

Two more ships from Celebrity Cruises have now returned to service, bringing the cruise line to 10 out of 14 vessels in the fleet back sailing after the pandemic shutdown. Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation are setting sail from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, respectively, to bring guests to amazing destinations in the Caribbean.

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation Set Sail

Exactly 600 days to the day from disembarking her last guest in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades’ prior to the industry shutdown, Celebrity Reflection set sail on November 6, 2021 to take guests on a seven-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale with stops in Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras.

Celebrity Constellation set sail a day later on November 7 from her new homeport of Tampa Bay with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Aerial Celebrity Reflection off Florida coastline on December 2nd Inaugural Cruise Celebrity Reflection (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Each ship will enjoy the winter season on Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries before their transatlantic voyages to then begin itineraries that include many of the most outstanding cities around Europe, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said, “The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board. The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”

70 Percent of the Celebrity Cruises Fleet Now Sailing

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation join eight other ships from the Celebrity fleet, bringing the cruise line to more than 70 percent operation. The line’s phased restart now includes all the following ships making memorable voyages:

Celebrity Apex – Sailing 7- and 9-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Key West, Belize, and Grand Cayman

Celebrity Edge – Sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, stopping in the Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, and Honduras

Celebrity Equinox – Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on 6- to 12-night itineraries in the Southern Caribbean, with ports of call in Jamaica, Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados, Dominica, and more

Celebrity Flora – Sailing luxury Galapagos itineraries from Baltra and stopping at multiple amazing ports among the islands

Celebrity Xploration – Also sailing amazing Galapagos itineraries from Baltra, with northern and southern loop options

Celebrity Millennium – Currently sailing 7-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean and Mexico, with Alaska itineraries from Vancouver scheduled for spring 2022

Celebrity Silhouette – Sailing Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale and including ports of call in Colombia, Aruba, Curacao, the Bahamas, and more

Celebrity Summit – Sailing 3- to 5-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami with stops including Cozumel and Nassau

The Celebrity Restart

Celebrity Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to set sail from a U.S. embarkation port after the industry shutdown began in March 2020. On June 26, 2021, Celebrity Edge first set sail again, leading the way for cruises to return to U.S. ports.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“Today marks the rebirth of our company and our industry, as our beautiful Celebrity Edge sets sail on a new-luxury experience that will – once again – feed peoples’ love of travel,” Lutoff-Perlo said at the time.

Celebrity Cruises is proud to continue leading the industry as more ships set sail, and takes great care to do so safely so all guests sail in comfort.

Each ship follows all established health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and the cruise line’s own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with peace of mind to fully enjoy their voyage.

This includes all crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be vaccinated in order to sail, and all guests ages 2 and older must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to sailing.