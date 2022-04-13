Two Luxury Cruise Ships to Undergo Complete Transformation

Oceania Cruises has announced upcoming renovations for two ships, Riviera and Marina, with stem-to-stern updates and upgrades that will render both Oceania-class vessels better-than-new.

This will be the cruise line’s most ambitious OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiative to date, transforming public spaces and reimaging every suite and stateroom.

The OceaniaNEXT program is a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements so transformational, they are inspirational. This ambitious brand initiative elevates every facet of the Oceania Cruises’ guest experience to new levels, from public spaces to dining to staterooms, with a devotion to grandeur that will enhance all guests’ flights of fancy for memorable and unparalleled cruise vacations.

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged.”

Both Riviera and Marina will undergo these sweeping updates in the coming months. Every suite and stateroom surface will be entirely new, while in the public spaces, refreshed color palettes will surround tastefully renewed fabrics, furnishings, and lighting fixtures that encompass the inimitable style and comfort of Oceania Cruises.

From the bejeweled chandeliers in the gracious Grand Dining Room to the Lalique crystal-laced Grand Staircase, to Tuscan marble, engaging works of art, and designer residential furnishings, Riviera and Marina will each celebrate a rejuvenation so sweeping, they will be unimaginable to resist.

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Not only will the ships receive sumptuous aesthetic updates, but thoughtful practical details will also enhance each ship. For example, staterooms will be equipped with abundant outlets and USB ports, and oversized showers will provide greater luxury in essential spaces.

Dining options will also be refreshed to cater to guests’ every decadent taste. In addition to the leisurely seaside-inspired Terrace Café and the barbecue temptations of Waves Grill, a delightful Trattoria will feature wood-fired pizzas, grilled Italian specialties, tantalizing salads, and indulgent desserts every evening in a relaxed atmosphere of sea breezes and moonlight.

Renovations to Debut in 2022 and 2023

Riviera will be the first vessel to receive these sweeping changes, entering dry dock in mid-November for her intensive renovation.

The ship will return on December 7, 2022, refreshed, renewed, and reimagined for a 16-day sailing from Rome to Miami, visiting Barcelona, Gibraltar, the Canary Islands, Antigua, and San Juan along the way. Riviera will then spend the winter season homeported in Miami with 7-14 day Caribbean itineraries.

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Marina will undergo her transformation in mid-October 2023, debuting her new look on November 13, 2023, on a 7-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon, visiting ports in Spain and Morocco, as well as Gibraltar. From Lisbon, Marina will reposition to Miami, where she will kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023.

Both sister ships, the largest vessels currently in the Oceania Cruises’ fleet, weigh in at 66,084 gross tons, with accommodations for 1,250 guests at double occupancy.

These updates follow additional renovations to other vessels that are adding solo cabins and more features to the Oceania fleet.

What Matters Most Will Not Change

Amidst the new luminous and luxurious design, guests can rest assured that one aspect will remain constant and unchanged: Oceania Cruises’ trademark warm, personalized service.

“Our people remain at the heart of what we do, and the officers and crew of Oceania Cruises are the finest at sea,” said Sherman. “While the onboard experience continues to surprise and delight, the way our staff approaches the art of service remains delightfully familiar, warm, and gracious.”

Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth with this luxury cruise line, they will note the ease with which Oceania Cruises’ staff remembers their names and preferences.

Those genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart and are truly the essence of unforgettable cruise vacations.