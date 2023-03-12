Two Itineraries Changed for Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has informed booked guests of itinerary changes for the Carnival Conquest cruise ship. There are two sailings impacted by port reversals and adjusted times. The good news is that guests have plenty of time to prepare, especially when it comes to shore excursions.

Carnival Conquest Itineraries Adjusted

The Miami-based cruise line is making sure guests are kept up to date by sending out a communication regarding two itineraries for the Carnival Conquest cruise ship.

In the communication sent on March 9, the cruise line said, “We have made an adjustment to the itinerary for your cruise. The changes as shown below, will be reflected on Carnival.com within 24 hours.”

The first impacted sailing is the November 10th, 2023 departure out of Miami, Florida. The nine-night Panama itinerary has a total of four port visits and the cruise line has changed the times for some of them.

The call at Colon in Panama has been changed from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM to 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM. The following day in Cartegena, Colombia, has been changed from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM to 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM.

The first port of call on the itinerary at Grand Cayman is unchanged, along with the scheduled visit to Limon in Costa Rica. The departure and arrival times out of PortMiami also remain unchanged. The November 10 sailing also still includes four sea days.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive

Carnival Conquest’s following November 19 departure out of Miami has also changed. The vessel was originally scheduled to visit George Town, Grand Cayman, on November 21 and Cozumel, Mexico, on November 22, before arriving back in Miami to complete the voyage on November 24, 2023.

In the communication sent to booked guests, Carnival says that the November 19 sailing now has a “reserved order of port visits with modified port times.” The adjusted itinerary now has Cozumel as the first port of call on November 21 from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

On November 22, there is now a visit to Grand Cayman from 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM. There are still two sea days during the cruise and the Carnival Conquest will still return back home as originally scheduled.

Changes Are Common

It is common for a cruise line to make itinerary adjustments, especially so far in advance. With nine months until the Carnival Conquest departures, it gives booked ample time to adjust their plans. Carnival did not provide a reason for the changes.

In the cruise contract, it states, “Carnival may change the duration and/or itinerary of the cruise at any time,” which includes the ability “to omit or change any or all port calls, arrival or departure times, with or without notice, for any reason whatsoever.”

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

One of the biggest impacts for guests will be the booked shore excursions due to the set times in port. The good news is that any pre-purchased tours through Carnival Cruise Line will automatically be adjusted. Carnival says in the communication that “pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions will be automatically adjusted to the dates and times prior to your cruise.”

Carnival Conquest is a PortMiami-based cruise ship that currently operates short Caribbean itineraries. The vessel is 110,00 gross tons with a passenger capacity of 2,980 at double occupancy.

When guests eventually set sail on the adjusted sailings, they’ll enjoy a Carnival cruise ship that recently underwent a dry dock and features the stunning new red, white, a blue livery. During the 2022 upgrade, there were plenty of cosmetic changes, such as new carpeting, tiling, and lighting. A dedicated Carnival Adventures Store was added on deck 5, a Dream Studio was added on deck 3, the casino was expanded, and cabin enhancements were made.