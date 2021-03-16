Two Cruise Lines Cancel More Alaska Sailings

Two carnival-owned cruise lines have decided to extend their suspensions out of Seattle, Washington, while they work on saving what’s left of the Alaska 2021 cruise season. The further suspension impacts guests on Princess Cruises and Holland America Line sailings.

Princess Cruises Extends Seattle Suspension

Princess Cruises will need to make some further cancellations by extending its pause on operations out of Seattle through June 27, 2021. The extension is due to the Canadian government’s decision to ban cruise ships until early 2022. This is having a knock-on effect on cruise lines that sail to Alaska.

The cruise line has said that it continues to work with the U.S. and Canadian government officials to save the 2021 Alaska season. In February, the cruise line already announced the cancellation of select Alaska cruises. What’s left is remaining difficult as more cruises get closer.

The cancellations out of Seattle impacts 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises on Emerald Princess and Majestic Princess.

Guests will have the option to move their booking to an equivalent cruise in 2022 and having their fare protected. A future cruise credit (FCC) can alternatively be requested with an added 10%. The credit will need to be used on cruises departing by December 31, 2022.

Guests will need to make their decision using an online form by April 15, 2021. if not done by the date then Princess Cruises will automatically offer the FCC option.

Photo Credit: Stories In Light / Shutterstock.com

Holland America Extends Seattle Suspension

Sister line Holland America Line which is also owned by Carnival Corp is also extending its suspension out of Seattle on the U.S. northwest coast. However, cruises will remain on hold slightly longer through all of June 2021 with roundtrip sailings to Alaska.

This includes six cruises on Eurodam and Oosterdam with a call at Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. For now, the July cruises are not canceled but it’s very important to keep checking for updates as this could change.

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said:

“We continue to stay actively engaged in dialogue with authorities in Canada and the United States to understand what cruise opportunities may still exist in Alaska, knowing how important this market is not only to our brand, but to the communities and individuals who depend on our business.” “We share with our guests the disappointment of canceling these voyages, and we remain hopeful that we can operate some of the Alaska cruise season.”

Just Like Princess Cruises, Holland America is also trying to preserve what’s lefty of the 2021 Alaska season by working with governments in the United States and Canada.

Guests currently booked on the canceled roundtrip Seattle-Alaska June departures will automatically be moved to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare – with all cash and Future Cruise Credit funds moved to the new booking.

If the equivalent cruise is of no interest, then a 110% future cruise credit can be received. this will need to be used on sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

Main Photo Credit: illuminaphoto / Shutterstock.com