Two Crew Members Chosen as Godmothers for New Cruise Ship

Marella Cruises has revealed that it has selected two Godmothers to do the honors of christening its newest cruise ship, Marella Voyager, during the official naming ceremony in May.

The chosen Godmothers are not celebrities that most cruise lines would typically choose, but two crew members with a long-standing legacy within TUI. Together the two boast a combined experience of over 40 years in the cruise industry across various roles and cruise ships.

In search of the most deserving staff members to nominate for the position of Godmother for its newest cruise ship, Marella Voyager, Marella Cruises, which had a difficult start to the year, has reached out to leadership teams within TUI to come up with two of the most deserving candidates.

The selection criteria for the nominees focused on their length of service and how they grew together with Marella over time. Ultimately, Chief Purser Tatyana Olkhovska and Senior Destination Services Operations Manager Jacqui Nobile were awarded the honorary positions.

The two long-serving crew members will attend the ship’s launch and naming ceremony in Malaga on May 31, 2023, and have the honor of christening the vessel.

Marella Voyager Cruise Ship

Marella Cruises Managing Director Chris Hackney explained the company’s decision: “At Marella, we love to recognize our dedicated staff for the important role of godmother. We could have found a celebrity, but we believe our own hardworking heroes deserve the honor, and we are so proud to have Tatyana and Jacqui as Marella Voyager’s godmothers.”

“Their drive and passion is a testament to their commitment to Marella Cruises and ensuring the best possible holiday experience for our guests. With more than 40 years in cruising between them, it’s clear they have both dedicated a large part of their lives to Marella and both understand and believe in our mission,” he added.

Two Godmothers

Hailing from Ukraine, Tatyana Olkhovska joined Marella Cruises in 2003 as a receptionist. Her background in teaching allowed her to contribute significantly to improving language skills among other receptionists. Over time, she became an instrumental figure in developing Marella Cruises’ crew members.

In 2017, Tatyana transitioned into the role of Chief Purser and is now celebrating her twentieth year with Marella. She will soon celebrate becoming one of the two godmothers for Marella Voyager.

The second godmother is Jacqui Nobile. Nobile began her journey with TUI in 1994 as an Overseas Representative in Menorca. When Jacqui Nobile first set foot on a cruise ship, she knew it was the perfect career for her. Without hesitation, she applied to work onboard and soon embarked on her first charter in the Caribbean with Marella Cruises in 1996.

Marella Voyager

The 1,912-guest Marella Voyager, formerly Mein Schiff Herz and before that, Celebrity Mercury, is undergoing an extensive refit following its transfer from TUI Cruises’ German division, Mein Schiff.

Upon its relaunch, the 77,302 gross tons Marella Voyager will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including 10 bars and restaurants, an indoor cinema, a pool deck featuring a swimming pool and whirlpools, and a spacious show lounge. Passengers can also enjoy a mini-golf course on the upper deck and The Veranda, which provides comfortable Balinese beds overlooking the ocean.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Marella Voyager is set to begin sailing on the first cruise with guests in the Mediterranean on June 3, 2023.

The maiden voyage is a 7-night “Highlights of the Mediterranean” cruise, starting from Palma De Mallorca, Spain. The itinerary includes visits to Ajaccio, Corsica; Civitavecchia and Livorno, Italy; Saint Raphael, France; and Barcelona, Spain, before returning to Palma De Mallorca.

Other available itineraries on Marella Voyager include seven-night “Cosmopolitan Classics” and “Mediterranean Secrets” cruises. These voyages also embark from Palma De Mallorca, with stops in various Mediterranean ports such as Olbia, Sardinia; Naples, Italy; Piombino, Italy; Villefranche, France; and Palamos, Spain.

Marella Voyager will conclude its Mediterranean season with a 15-night transatlantic cruise to Barbados on October 28, 2023.

The ship will call in Gibraltar, UK; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands; St Johns, Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Pointe A Pitre, Guadeloupe; Castries, St Lucia; and finally arriving in Bridgetown, Barbados on November 12, 2023, for a season of Caribbean cruises.