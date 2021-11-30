Two Carnival Horizon Sailings Cancelled in December Due to Technical Issue

Due to an issue with its maximum cruising speed, Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled two sailings for the Carnival Horizon in December 2021 from Miami, Florida. The cruise line is sending a letter to impacted guests about their options.

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Sailings

It’s an issue that has impacted Carnival cruise ships over the years, and Carnival Horizon, a Vista-class cruise ship, has become the latest ship in the fleet to be affected by a maximum cruising speed issue. The cruise line informs booked guests that the ship’s December 5 and 11 departures from Miami, Florida, are now cancelled.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

The cruise line said in a letter to guests, “We sincerely apologize for the unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans. We are very disappointed that we have to cancel your cruise with such short notice.”

The canelled December 5 sailing was scheduled to be a six-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary with calls to Bimini and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas and a call at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The cancelled December 11 voyage was scheduled to be an eight-day Southern Caribbean itinerary with visits to Aruba, Curacao, and two calls in the Dominican Republic.

Currently, no other Carnival Horizon cruises have been cancelled or altered due to the technical issue with the cruising speed.

Carnival Cruise Line Cancellation Letter

Impacted Guests

It’s short notice for guests with just over five days until the December 5 sailing was set to depart. Carnival Cruise Line is making it up by offering a full refund of the cruise and an additional 100% Future Cruise Credit that must be redeemed by November 30, 2022.

Carnival said in the letter, “In addition to processing a full refund, we will also be extending a 100% future cruise credit (FCC) based on the value of the cruise fare for this voyage. The credit must be redeemed by November 30, 2022, on any departure open for sale, and hope we can make it up to you with the following.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Any packages purchased through the cruise line, such as pre-purchased shore excursions, beverages, and WiFi packages, will automatically be refunded to guests. Any taxes and port fees will also be heading back to guests.

With the cancellations so near the sailing date, Carnival Cruise Line is will also reimburse up to $200 per person along as the supporting documents are provided.

The last Carnival cruise ship to have an issue with its maximum cruising speed is sister ship Carnival Panorama out of Long Beach, California. The ship had to alter itineraries due to the issue in August, not long after resuming cruise operations. In 2019, there were also similar issues with the Carnival Dream and another Vista-class vessel, the Carnival Vista.