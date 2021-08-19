Two Carnival Cruise Ships Cancel Port of Call Due to Hurricane Grace

With Hurricane Grace already sweeping across the Caribbean and now impacting Mexico, Carnival Cruise Line has decided to cancel a port of call for two Carnival Cruise Ships. Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze will no longer be visiting the island of Cozumel in Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line Cancellations

The Miami-based cruise line has announced that Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze have cancelled their calls to Cozumel in Mexico due to Hurricane Grace.

Carnival Vista is currently sailing a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise that departed the Port of Galveston in Texas on August 14.

The ship will now be sailing a full day at sea instead of calling at Cozumel on Thursday, August 19. The ship was originally scheduled to arrive at the island at 8:00 AM and depart at 4:00 PM.

The only port visits Carnival Vista has made so far are at Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan Honduras and Belize. With Cozumel cancelled, guests are having a total of four days.

The itinerary for Carnival Breeze has also been impacted due to the hurricane, and the ship has also cancelled its call to Cozumel.

It has been confirmed that the vessel will also be sailing a full day at sea instead of its scheduled call at Cozumel on Thursday, August 19. The ship arrives back in Galveston, Texas, as scheduled on August 21.

Guests on both vessels have already been notified of the changes already: “Good morning, This is the Captain with an important update. In partnership with our Fleet Operations Center in Miami, we have been actively monitoring Tropical Storm Grace, located in the Caribbean. Due to the projected path of the storm, we will not be able to visit Cozumel on Thursday as planned. We trust you understand this decision was made with everyone’s safety in mind. We know this change will impact your plans and are sorry for any disappointment this may cause. Our amazing team has prepared a full day of activities and entertainment that we know you will enjoy.”

Royal Caribbean has already announced cancellations to Cozumel for three cruise ships, and there could be further changes depending on the impact hurricane grace has on the islands in the days to come.

Hurricane Grace Latest

Hurricane Grace has already hit other popular cruise destinations in the Caribbean, including Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. It’s now Cozumel, Mexico, which is feeling the force of Grace.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NOAA), the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH and is heading west over Yucatan Peninsula at 17 MPH.

As Grace continues to move over land, it will lose strength but will be over the Gulf of Mexico briefly on Friday, where the storm will gain strength before reaching land once again. There will be strong winds, heavy rainfall, and high ocean swells causing damage to lands. Cruise ships will keep far away from the Hurricane to make sure guests and crew remain safe.