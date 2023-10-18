TUI Cruises Unveils Name Not Number for Eighth Ship

TUI Cruises has revealed the name of its eighth vessel, which will be called Mein Schiff Relax. This ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, located in Monfalcone in northeastern Italy and will usher in a new type of vessel for the cruise line.

TUI Cruises Latest Ship

TUI Cruises’ latest ship, and the eighth entry into its fleet, has been coined Mein Schiff Relax.

TUI Cruises is a German cruise line, jointly owned by TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. This cruise operator offers premium, all-inclusive vacations tailored for the German-speaking market.

Mein Schiff Relax, the inaugural ship in the company’s InTUItion class of vessels (a second ship belonging to this class is already in Fincantieri’s construction pipeline), promises travelers top-notch cruising holidays, with the ship’s maiden voyage slated for May 2025.

“Through the communication on different platforms, it became clear how important the name of this ship is for our guests,” said TUI Cruises’ CEO Wybcke Meier.

This innovative vessel, which began construction in June 2022, epitomizes the cruise line’s dedication to ensuring guests’ well-being and relaxation, as reflected in its very name. The ship aligns seamlessly with the company’s modern fleet, offering a diverse range of onboard facilities and activities tailored to enhance the guest experience.

“This ship is also something very special for us – it embodies the further development of everything we have stood for for almost ten years with the new buildings of the Mein Schiff fleet,” Meier added.

Meir also contends that Mein Schiff Relax perfectly encapsulates an entirely new dimension of well-being for the company, exemplifying the essence of this eagerly awaited InTUItion class ship. The name is certainly a new dimension, as the cruise line’s previous ships are numbered rather than distinctively named – Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2, Mein Schiff 3, etc.

The InTUItion Class and Mein Schiff Relax

In 2009, TUI Cruises entered the cruise industry, focusing primarily on offering premium vacation experiences to German-speaking clientele. Both German and English serve as the official languages spoken on board by staff.

Presently, the Italian-built Mein Schiff Relax’s anticipated debut is slated for 2025. Its counterpart, currently designated as Mein Schiff 9 (also part of the InTUItion class), is scheduled for delivery in 2026. The second in the new class, its name has not yet been announced.

The global pandemic led to a necessary delay in Mein Schiff Relax’s delivery time, shifting it from 2024 to 2025.

This vessel also represents a monumental achievement for TUI Cruises as it signifies the line’s venture into LNG-powered ships, while setting a new size standard in their fleet at the same time, coming in at an impressive 160,000 gross tons.

Mein Schiff Relax‘s Scheduled 2025 Itineraries

Beginning in March 2025, Mein Schiff Relax will embark on its maiden voyages, departing to and from Palma. On these 7-10-day journeys, spanning the western Mediterranean, passengers will be able to enjoy this new ship along with many different ports of call.

Mein Schiff Relax will dock in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, and Morocco, promising an enriching travel experience for all. Among the alluring itineraries lined up for 2025, potential guests can look forward to the 10-day “Sunny Iberia and Morocco” excursion, which sets sail on April 25.

This “sunny” voyage will take travelers to destinations like Tangier in Morocco, Lisbon in Portugal, and the Spanish cities of Malaga, Valencia, and Cadiz.

Additionally, a 7-day maritime adventure titled “Bella Italia & Spanish Fiesta” is scheduled for March 16 and will bring guests to the most beautiful destinations in Italy and Spain, including Civitavecchia, La Spezia, Barcelona, and Valencia. This offers passengers a delightful journey around the Mediterranean.

Last but not least, Mein Schiff Relax’s 7-day “Mediterranean Favorite Places” itinerary, departing on May 5, 2025, will visit ports in Spain and France. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore iconic cities like Barcelona, Cannes, and Marseille, immersing themselves in the rich heritage and beauty of these Mediterranean destinations.