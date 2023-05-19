Transportation Just Got Easier at Major US Cruise Homeport

In an exciting development, the ride-hailing giant Uber has officially become a transportation option at the Port of Galveston’s cruise terminals. Galveston Wharves and Uber recently finalized an agreement extending the company’s services to the port, a move that will provide a new level of convenience for cruise ship passengers in one of the fastest-growing ports in the United States.

Strengthening Port Transport Infrastructure

Traveling to and from Galveston Wharves has become much easier, as the port now welcomes Uber, the renowned ride-hailing service, to its transport infrastructure.

The Port of Galveston is a major gateway for cruise ship travel, welcoming over a million guests annually. Until now, the port’s transport infrastructure included a mix of taxis, private shuttles, limousines, and various other passenger transport companies.

However, the addition of Uber is expected to enhance the transport options for guests and contribute to the smooth movement of people in and out of the port’s three cruise terminals.

Photo Credit: Port of Galveston

Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, on the significance of this new development: “We are excited to announce that we’re partnering with Uber to give our passengers another convenient ground transportation option.”

Adding Uber as a new transport alternative is more than just good news for cruise passengers using the service. The port will contribute even more to the local economy, valued at $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases in 2022.

Optimizing Passenger Experience

Integrating Uber into the port’s transport system is vital in optimizing the overall passenger experience. Given the sheer volume of guests that the port accommodates, the importance of efficient and safe transport options is evident.

Port Mobility Director Julio DeLeon said: “More than 1 million passengers pass through our cruise terminals each year. This partnership with Uber will help move cruise passengers in a safer and more efficient manner to the terminals and make their travel experience more enjoyable.”

Photo Credit: JSvideos / Shutterstock

The port says passengers would be directed to designated pick-up/drop-off curbside areas at each cruise terminal via clear signage. This ensures that the implementation of Uber services will be seamless and guest-friendly, making it easy for guests to find their rides.

A Boost for Cruise Tourism

The Port of Galveston is an important player in the cruise tourism sector and one of the fastest-growing ports in the United States. The port recently opened a new cruise terminal in cooperation with Royal Caribbean International, from where it services vessels such as Allure of the Seas, a 225,282 gross tonnes cruise ship with a passenger capacity of up to 6,780 guests.

Galveston Wharves is not stopping there. A significant expansion, valued at $53 million, is underway at Cruise Terminal 25. This development is in preparation for the arrival of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee, which is scheduled to set sail in December.

Other ships homeporting in Galveston this year include Carnival Dream, Carnival Vista, Voyager Of The Seas, Carnival Breeze, Harmony Of The Seas, Regal Princess, Norwegian Prima, and Disney Magic.

One thing is clear – travel to and from the Port of Galveston just got much easier. And, by offering more transport options to guests, the port can continue to grow its role as a key hub for cruise travel.