Top Reservations Website Adds Options to Book Cruises in the US

As of Thursday, November 9, 2023, US travelers will have another easy, convenient option to book their cruise vacation as the aptly named Booking.com has introduced the launch of its cruise reservation capabilities. This opens up a new booking option for millions of cruise travelers, with tremendous convenience and ease.

Booking.com Adds Cruise Reservations for US Travelers

Renowned travel reservations site Booking.com, in partnership with World Travel Holdings, has now opened cruise reservation options for US travelers, bringing the convenience and ease of selecting a cruise vacation to a whopping 58% of the cruise traveler market.

This will make cruise planning simpler and faster for many travelers, particularly those who want to compare various cruise lines or search for the best deals.

“At Booking.com, we are committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world and with the United States being the largest market for cruises globally, it is important for us to meet and service this demand through our platform,” said Ben Harrell, Managing Director, US at Booking.com.

“We are excited to roll out Booking.com Cruises, in partnership with World Travel Holdings, and further expand our offerings for travelers in the United States.”

Booking.com Cruises Site

The website includes reservations for more than 10,000 available sailings across more than 30 cruise lines departing from more than 55 worldwide homeports.

The new website will also make it exceptionally easy for travelers to arrange all the details of their cruise vacation, beyond just the cruise itself. Airfare, pre- or post-cruise hotels, and even port excursions can all be arranged in one location for ease of coordination.

Reservations can be made online or via phone with 24/7 assistance. Live chat assistance is also available if needed, ensuring that everyone – from first-time cruisers to experienced guests – can make their arrangements without difficulty.

“Booking.com’s mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com’s marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day,” the site’s description reads – claims that can make it easier than ever to book the perfect cruise vacation.

Best Prices Guaranteed

Cruise travelers looking for the best bargain will especially appreciate Booking.com’s “Best Price Guarantee” that will ensure the very best value for any reservation. If customers find a lower cruise price on a different website – even a cruise line’s official website – within 48 hours of making a reservation with Booking.com, they will be given a 110% refund of the difference.

Cruise Ships in Miami (Photo Credit: VIAVAL TOURS / Shutterstock)

Furthermore, “always-on deals” will give travelers the ability to take advantage of competitive pricing and bonuses of onboard credit from $50 to $1,000, depending on the total amount of a new reservation. To celebrate the new site’s launch, Booking.com is doubling the exclusive “spend at sea” onboard credit reward for a limited time on select cruise lines.

Perfect for Holiday Shopping

The launch of the new reservations website comes just days ahead of the official start of the holiday shopping season, when many cruise lines will offer Black Friday sales and different incentives, bonuses, and rewards for new bookings.

With Booking.com offering convenient comparisons of mainstream cruise lines, luxury lines, and river sailings, travelers can find the perfect cruise for any gift giving, including the perfect gift for themselves and their family this holiday season.

For travelers without experience who aren’t sure what type of cruise they are interested in, the site highlights trending destinations, featured offers, best deals, and departure ports near the user for the best in convenience.

Crucial information such as passport requirements is also easily accessible, as are options for shore excursions and how to manage one’s reservation, including making payments safely and securely.