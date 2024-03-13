TikToker Joins the Ultimate World Cruise With a Rough Start

Another TikToker has boarded Royal Caribbean International’s Ultimate World Cruise aboard Serenade of the Seas, with plans to document his adventures onboard for more than two weeks as the ship sails from Brisbane, Australia to Hong Kong, China. But what might ensue on the ship that already has the eyes of the world watching its adventures?

TikToker Joins Serenade of the Seas

Popular Australian TikToker Christian Hull has boarded Serenade of the Seas in the hopes of discovering all the secrets that might be hidden aboard the ship on the current segment of its 274-night Ultimate World Cruise, which first set sail from Miami on December 10, 2023.

Hull has 1.9 million followers on the social media platform, and promises “SEAson 2” of the Ultimate World Cruise through frequent short video updates. Intimate updates from the ship has been lacking a bit since Marc Sebastian left after his 18-day segment early on in the ship’s epic journey.

Hull boarded Serenade of the Seas on March 11, 2024 in Brisbane and will be aboard the 90,090-gross-ton ship until the ship reaches Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 27.

Ultimate World Cruise TikToker

His exaggerated style is sure to spawn drama of its own, with his flamboyant videos filled with shrill screams, off-the-cuff commentary, and occasionally salty language.

A Rough First Night

While his voyage has just begun, already the first video – a 3 minute, 57 second introduction on embarkation day, covers the first day’s chaos – meeting other guests onboard, getting lost on the way to his balcony stateroom, breaking the door to his minifridge, and more.

Of special note is that even before the ship departed Brisbane, Hull found he wasn’t quite physically prepared for how it would feel to be onboard.

Night one is off to a bad start. Im so sick. Everyone else seems to be coping fine. Im not…… im so sea sick.

“I feel so seasick,” he laughed. “We are tied to land and I’m already nauseous.”

The second video follows up on the seasickness, with Hull having a rough start to his Ultimate World Cruise experience. In the video, the popular TikToker was also seen with motion sickness wristbands, and he was checked on by the ship’s Food and Beverage manager.

At the time of this writing, Hull has uploaded just four videos of his “SEAson 2” coverage of the Ultimate World Cruise, but together, those four videos have a whopping 1.5 million views.

Pre-Cruise Coverage

Hull has been building up to his own segment of the cruise with plenty of pre-cruise coverage showing how he’s a fan of the sailing and eager to engage in drama of his own.

“I’m hoping to lift the mood a bit when I get onboard on March 11,” he captioned one of his videos in mid-February after discussing some less than happy moments onboard, including the death of a passenger.

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

Hull’s trip aboard Serenade of the Seas is sponsored by EveryPlate, a meal delivery company that has also provided Hull with some swag to use on the ship, such as hangers and bottled water.

“They have paid for my ticket onboard, and are going to help me dish up the tea (just like they help Aussies dish up tasty meals at dinnertime,” Hull explained when announcing the partnership a week ahead of his embarkation day.

Videos Yet to Come

Hull promises a daily podcast from the ship and undoubtedly will be uploading tons of videos along the way as the ship visits ports such as Airlie Beach and Cairns in Queensland, Lombok and Bali in Indonesia, and Manila and Subic Bay Freeport in the Philippines.

Undoubtedly, it will be the 9 days at sea during Hull’s segment of the cruise that will provide the most video fodder as he meets up with passengers and crew members, works his way around the ship, and otherwise learns just what cruising on such a unique voyage entails.