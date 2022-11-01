Three Royal Caribbean Ships Alter Itineraries Ahead of Storm

With Tropical Storm Lisa churning toward Belize and likely to strengthen into a hurricane, three different Royal Caribbean International ships are being routed out of the area to stay well away from the storm’s projected impact.

Adventure of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas will all have their itineraries adjusted ahead of the storm.

Western Caribbean Itineraries Impacted

In a daily weather briefing for the Royal Caribbean International fleet, the cruise line’s chief meteorologist James Van Fleet has confirmed that Adventure of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas will all be rerouted away from Tropical Storm Lisa.

Weather Briefing for @RoyalCaribbean Fleet: Trans Atlantics looking great for WN and OY, but there will be some rain on and off Thu-Sat for JW. We have moved AD, and are moving SR, and SY out of the West Caribbean for better weather conditions for you. pic.twitter.com/PZPLOAm0ru — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) November 1, 2022

Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas is currently sailing a 14-night repositioning cruise from New York to its new homeport in Galveston, with ports of call coming up in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Cozumel.

While Adventure of the Seas is not likely to have any ports of call impacted by the storm – the storm will not be calling on Honduras until Monday, November 7, long after the storm has passed – the ship’s traveling route will be adjusted to ensure smoother waters.

Radiance-class Serenade of the Seas is now on a 7-night roundtrip Western Caribbean sailing from Tampa, Florida, and is in Roatan, Honduras today. The ship’s visit to Belize City on Tuesday, November 2 may be shortened or canceled as the storm is heading in that direction, but is not projected to arrive until late Wednesday evening.

Oasis-class Symphony of the Seas is sailing a 7-night roundtrip Western Caribbean itinerary from Miami, Florida, calling on Cozumel, Mexico n November 1 and scheduled for Roatan, Honduras, on Tuesday, November 2.

That call on Honduras is likely to be canceled, as the storm will be impacting that region most strongly on Wednesday.

Exact changes for each vessel will be shared with passengers onboard as plans are confirmed and alternative routes or substitute ports of call may be able to be arranged.

Tropical Storm Lisa Forms, Impacts Cruises

Tropical Storm Lisa formed mid-morning on Monday, October 31. The storm’s current position is roughly 400 miles (644 kilometers) east of Belize City and 150 miles (241 km) south-southwest of Grand Cayman, moving due west at 14 miles per hour (22 kilometers per hour).

This path takes the storm straight toward Belize, with a projected landfall at roughly 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 2.

Tropical Storm Lisa. Image Credit: NHC

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the northern coast of South America from eastern Guatemala to northern Nicaragua. The offshore islands north of Honduras are under a hurricane warning, while the east coast of Belize is under a hurricane watch, which will shift to a hurricane warning as the storm draws closer.

No warnings of any kind are active as far north as Cozumel, and as the storm’s wind field is not exceptionally large, it is unlikely the popular port – the most popular port of call in Mexico – will be dramatically impacted by the storm.

Stay Informed About Changes

Other cruise lines in the area are making similar plans to keep ships away from the storm’s potential impact. Carnival Cruise Line has already canceled Carnival Vista’s planned call on Belize for Wednesday, November 2, and the ship will enjoy a day at sea instead.

Any cruise traveler with an itinerary visiting Honduras, Belize, or Cozumel in the next few days should stay in close contact with their cruise line via text alerts and email to be notified about potential changes or adjustments as necessary.