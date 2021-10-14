Three More Princess Cruise Ships to Restart Operations in the U.S.

Princess Cruises has announced that a further three cruise ships will restart operations in the U.S. for February, March and April 2022. It comes as the cruise line is gradually bringing vessels back into service with protocols in place.

Additional Princess Ships to Resume Sailings

The cruise line continues to bring more of the fleet back into service, including three additional Medallion vessels starting from February 2022 in the U.S.

Eight Princess ships will have resumed in 2021, with Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess joining them in February, March, and April 2022, making it a total of eleven ships.

Photo By: Princess Cruises

“It has been thrilling to have our guests on board enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests.”

Crown Princess will begin cruises from Los Angeles on February 13 with sailing to Hawaii and the California Coast. The ship will join Majestic Princess and Grand Princess, which have already resumed operations from the port.

Crown Princess will then reposition to Seattle, Washington, to sail two Pacific Northwest Coastal voyages and Hawaii. The vessel will also add a new eight-day Alaska cruise departing Seattle on April 29, 2022. It does mean that to accommodate the new restart scheduled for Crown Princess, select cruises are being cancelled.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

For Island Princess, the ship will resume service out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 6. The ship will offer a 14-day, 10-day cruise and a series of 7-day cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean. Royal Princess will restart on April 8, 2022, from Vancouver to offer California Coast sailings.

The cruise line has also confirmed that sailings through February 2022 are for fully vaccinated guests. Proof of vaccination at least 14 days before departure must be provided being allowed onboard. Princess Cruises continue to monitor any changes regarding CDC guidance and from authorities at homeports and ports of call.

Sister lines Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line also have extended protocols through February 2022.