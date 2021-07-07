Three More Carnival Cruise Ships Are Restarting Through July

With Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon successfully underway, it is time to look at what we can expect from Carnival Cruise Line in the upcoming weeks. The cruise line is planning on resuming cruises on a number of vessels, which include the long-awaited Mardi Gras.

Three vessels are scheduled to start sailings this month, while the cruise line intends to have a majority of its fleet operational by the end of this summer. Ships by ship, we look at where and when we will see them operational again, while we also look at the requirements the cruise line is asking of guests before they board.

Carnival Breeze Set To Sail From Galveston

Carnival Breeze will sail on her first voyage on July 15, making it the third Carnival Cruise ship to start operations. Her itinerary will see her sail from Galveston to Cozumel on 4-day voyages and Cozumel and Costa Maya on 5-day voyages.

2012 built Carnival Breeze has a capacity for 3,646 passengers at double occupancy and weighs 130,000 gross tons making her the 5th largest ship in the Carnival fleet.

The third Carnival Cruise ship to commence operations from Texas will be Carnival Breeze. The vessel has been in Galveston since the start of May when Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze were met by a large crowd of fans and executives of the cruise line.

Guests will all need to be fully vaccinated, while children up to the age of 16 can board the ship with a negative PCR test. However, if guests plan to sail with under 16’s, they will need to get permission to do so from the Carnival Cruise line as there are limited slots.

Carnival Miracle Cruising Alaska

Carnival Miracle will make her appearance in Alaska this summer. Set to sail the fjords of the Northern State, she will depart from Seattle on a series of voyages that will call at Tracy Arm/ Endicott Arm, Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan before returning to Seattle.

There are no calls in Canada this season due to the cruise ship ban that is in place in the country until February of 2022.

By the end of September, the 88,500 ton, 2,680 passenger Carnival Miracle will be repositioned to Los Angeles. Guests will all need to be vaccinated for cruises in Alaska.

Mardi Gras Makes Her Debut

On July 31, we will finally see the debut of the most anticipated cruise ship in the world, Mardi Gras. Her maiden voyage will see the beautiful vessel sail from her homeport of Port Canaveral on a familiar route for Carnival Cruise Line.

Her first-ever port of call with passengers onboard will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before sailing to Carnival’s premier cruise destination Amber Cove, the final port of call for Mardi Gras will be in Nassau, the Bahamas.

With a total guest capacity of 5,282 at double occupancy and 6338 at full capacity, Mardi Gras is the largest cruise ship in the Carnival fleet. She will be joined by her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, next year.

Guests onboard the cruises to the Caribbean on Mardi Gras will also all need to be vaccinated. By August 1, the cruise line requires all teenagers above 12 years of age to be fully vaccinated.

What About July and September?

At the moment, Carnival Cruise Line has only announced which cruise ships will resume in July and August as part of its phased-in restart. There will be a further three ships resuming through August including Carnival Magic out of Port Canaveral, Carnival Sunrise out of Miami, and Carnival Panorama out of Long Beach.

We should soon know which vessels will make a comeback in September along with any protocols that will be in place.