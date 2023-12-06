Three Cruise Ships With Sails to Receive Multi-Million Dollar Upgrades

Windstar Cruises is transforming its famed Wind Class yachts with a multi-million-dollar, multi-year renovation, promising unparalleled relaxation and connection.

Wind Star, Wind Spirit and Wind Surf to Be Fully Renovated

Windstar Cruises has unveiled an ambitious multi-million-dollar revamp to upgrade its iconic Wind Class sailing yachts, including the 148-guest Wind Star and Wind Spirit, and the 342-guest Wind Surf. The extensive renovations aim to modernize and enhance the onboard guest experience on the classic vessels.

The comprehensive refurbishment will overhaul all public spaces, introducing fresh layouts, new furnishings, innovative wall and floor treatments, enhanced lighting and bespoke art.

Additionally, guest staterooms, Premium Suites, and Owner’s Suites will undergo a thorough makeover, including modern furnishings, advanced interactive televisions, and contemporary décor.

Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar’s vice president of hotel operations and product development, emphasizes the project’s goal: “This multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative is all about providing guests with updated spaces that inspire relaxation, foster connection, and offer multifunctional needs of an intimate-sized sailing yacht.”

Phase One Complete on Wind Star with Enhanced Amenities and Upgrades

Wind Star, part of Windstar Cruise’s small cruise fleet, has completed the first phase of its significant upgrades at the Naval Rocha Shipyards in Lisbon. Poised to welcome passengers for a December 19, 2023, voyage, the ship’s lobby has been reimagined to offer a more to spacious reception area, featuring additional seating and an expanded retail space.

Reflecting this openness, the lounge has been redesigned to inspire social interactions, now boasting a cozy, living-room-like atmosphere. Both the lobby and lounge areas have been revitalized with new furniture, lighting, and finishes.

The ship’s wellness facilities have also seen substantial improvements. The World Spa by Windstar and the fitness center have been redesigned with new finishes, updated color palettes, and state-of-the-art equipment.

Windstar Cruises Upgrades

Expanding the pool deck introduces a new pool and Jacuzzi, complemented by an enlarged pool bar. This area is further enhanced with modern furnishings, advanced audio systems, updated lighting, and finishes, surrounded by the addition of lush greenery.

Inside the staterooms, guests will find technological enhancements, including larger televisions with a selection of curated content, as well as improved Wi-Fi connectivity.

Registered in The Bahamas, Wind Star is set to resume its cruising schedule this month with an 11-day journey from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Colón, Panama. Its second phase of renovations, which will include renovations to remaining staterooms and dining venues, is scheduled for 2026.

Next in Line: Wind Surf and Wind Spirit Set for Renovations

Windstar Cruises’ flagship vessel, Wind Surf, along with its sister ship, Wind Spirit, are scheduled for extensive renovations to begin in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Wind Surf, which currently houses 150 staterooms and 21 suites across six decks, is poised for a two-phase refurbishment starting in 2024 and completing in 2026. Registered in The Bahamas, the ship will embark on a seven-day voyage roundtrip to St. Maarten on December 9, 2023.

Windstar Cruise Ships

Wind Spirit, a smaller sailing ship also registered in The Bahamas, will start and complete its full remodel in 2025. It’s set to commence a seven-day Tahitian journey on December 7, 2023.

The renewal process for all three ships is part of Windstar’s broader vision to enhance its cruising experience. To further this goal, it collaborated with Fountainhead Arts in Miami to commission a collection of artwork for all three ships. This curated selection will encompass themes of nature and organic materials to convey the essence of yachting.