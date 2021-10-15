Third Princess Cruise Ship Restarts Operations in the U.S.

Princess Cruises is well underway with its resumption of cruise operations, and today, the third ship in the fleet has restarted sailings in the U.S. and the fifth overall. Emerald Princess welcomed guests for the first time at the Port of Los Angeles in California.

Emerald Princess Restarts from Los Angeles

It’s almost daily now that cruise ships are coming back into service, and that includes the Emerald Princess that restarted from the Port of Los Angeles in California on October 15. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were welcomed on board for the first time since suspensions started in March 2020.

“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Emerald Princess (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Emerald Princess is setting off on a 15-day Panama Canal itinerary that ends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The voyage will include calls at Puerto Vallarta, Panama Canal, Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire.

Starting on October 30, the Princess vessel will sail a series of 10-day Panama Cancal roundtrip cruises from Port Everglades in Florida through December 2021.

So far, when it comes to operations in the U.S., Grand Princess and Majestic Princess are also already sailings from Los Angeles. Enchanted Princess will also restart operations from Florida in early November.

The protocols for Emerald Princess remain the same as other ships sailing from the US. Guests will have to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at least 14 days before departure. Guests must also show a negative PCR or Antigen test result taken within two days before departure as per CDC guidelines.

Emerald Princess is a MedallionClass vessel which means it features the latest tech experiences. One significant aspect of this is the quarter-sized wearable device which enables touch-free boarding, locating family anywhere on the ship, and even delivered onboard.