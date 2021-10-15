Search
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Third Princess Cruise Ship Restarts Operations in the U.S.

Emerald Princess becomes the third Princess cruise ship to resume operations in the U.S. and the fifth in the fleet globally.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Emerald Princess at Fort Lauderdale
Photo Credit: travelview / Shutterstock.com

Princess Cruises is well underway with its resumption of cruise operations, and today, the third ship in the fleet has restarted sailings in the U.S. and the fifth overall. Emerald Princess welcomed guests for the first time at the Port of Los Angeles in California.

Emerald Princess Restarts from Los Angeles

It’s almost daily now that cruise ships are coming back into service, and that includes the Emerald Princess that restarted from the Port of Los Angeles in California on October 15. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were welcomed on board for the first time since suspensions started in March 2020.

“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Emerald Princess
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Emerald Princess (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Emerald Princess is setting off on a 15-day Panama Canal itinerary that ends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The voyage will include calls at Puerto Vallarta, Panama Canal, Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire.

Starting on October 30, the Princess vessel will sail a series of 10-day Panama Cancal roundtrip cruises from Port Everglades in Florida through December 2021.

So far, when it comes to operations in the U.S., Grand Princess and Majestic Princess are also already sailings from Los Angeles. Enchanted Princess will also restart operations from Florida in early November.

Also Read: First Princess Cruise Ship Restarts Operations from Los Angeles, California

The protocols for Emerald Princess remain the same as other ships sailing from the US. Guests will have to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at least 14 days before departure. Guests must also show a negative PCR or Antigen test result taken within two days before departure as per CDC guidelines.

Emerald Princess is a MedallionClass vessel which means it features the latest tech experiences. One significant aspect of this is the quarter-sized wearable device which enables touch-free boarding, locating family anywhere on the ship, and even delivered onboard.

Emerald Princess at Fort Lauderdale

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Emerald Princess at Fort Lauderdale

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Emerald Princess at Fort Lauderdale
15 Shares
15 Shares
Copy link
CopyCopied