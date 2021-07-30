Third Pinnacle-Class Holland America Cruise Ship Delivered

Carnival-owned Holland America Line takes delivery of its new Rotterdam cruise ship from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. There was a handover ceremony that took place at the shipyard in Italy.

Rotterdam Cruise Ship Delivery

Holland America Line has taken delivery of its 11th cruise ship in the fleet at a handover ceremony at the Marghera shipyard today, July 30, 2021. To attending the delivery of the new Rotterdam cruise ship was ship’s master, Captain Werner Timmers, and Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group’s vice president of newbuilding services. There were also attendances via Video, including from Holland America President Gus Antorcha.

“Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years,” said Antorcha. “Thank you to our partners at Fincantieri and our own team members who worked tirelessly to deliver the ship on schedule during what has been the most challenging of times, and also deliver a ship that looks beautiful, is immaculately finished and will be an incredible addition to our brand. We cannot wait to welcome guests on board later this fall.”

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The ship will remain on hold until its transatlantic crossing on October 20, 2021, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This will also allow the crew to familiarise themselves with the new vessel and prepare for the first guests in October.

Rotterdam is the third Pinnacle-class cruise ship at 99,800 gross tons and a guest capacity of 2,668 and 1,340 cabins. The ship follows the design and features of sister ships Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam. Rotterdam is the seventh ship to bear the name for the cruise line.

Highlights of Rotterdam include exclusive performances at the Rolling Stone Rock Room, Lincoln Center Stage, and Billboard Onboard. The ship features 270-degree LED projection at World Stage with immense visual and sound effects. There will be plenty of specialty dining onboard, including Rudi’s Sel de Mer and Tamarind.