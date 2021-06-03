Third Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing in June

The CDC is working hard to review the applications for test cruises next June. The next in line to receive permission to perform a simulated voyage is Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the popular one-ship cruise line that sails on 2-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island.

Simulated Sailings End Of June

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will start sailing on its simulated voyages on June 25 onboard Grand Classica. The voyages will sail with a pre-selected group of passengers that have all been fully vaccinated and a fully vaccinated crew. In contrary to Royal Caribbean, the test cruises are not open to the general public.

During the voyage, which will sail from the company’s home port of Palm Beach, Florida, the vessel will need to prove to the CDC it is compliant with all the regulations the agency has set out. This means test dining, entertainment, leisure activities, shore excursions in Freeport, Bahamas, and all other aspects of the onboard experience will be tested.

The simulated voyages are necessary for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The company has decided it will not go for cruises with the 95% passenger and 98% crew vaccination grade, which the CDC has mandated for vaccinated cruises. Cruise lines are, in fact, free to decide which pathway they take; they could perform both vaccinated cruises and unvaccinated cruises with different ships.

Two-Day Bahamas Cruises

Families and travelers from across Florida have always been drawn to the two-day cruises offered by the family-owned cruise line. With Grand Classica sailing every other day, a cruise can be taken whenever the mood strikes. The cruise line plans to set sail for the first of these voyages on July 2, as long as it passes all the CDC requirements.

Grand Classica offers guests eight different dining venues, five bars, and lounges and has space for 1308 passengers. Built-in 1991 for Costa Cruises, the vessel sailed as Costa Classica and Costa NeoClassica for the Carnival Corporation-owned cruise line.

Also Read: IDEAL Things to Do in Freeport, Bahamas

Image By: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise also offers four- and six-night getaway packages, allowing travelers to combine a two-night cruise with a luxurious hotel stay in Grand Bahama. Guests can combine additional days in the sun with a stay at the all-inclusive resorts Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach and Grand Lucayan!

While the cruise line will be accepting guests that have not been vaccinated, those that plan to take a cruise should keep the travel restrictions from the Bahamas in mind.

This news follows Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas and Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream, which have been approved for test sailings towards the end of June.

Related: Disney Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing From Florida

Testing Required

Guests who plan to travel to the Bahamas will need to keep in mind that the Bahamian authorities still have travel requirements in place. However, good news for vaccinated guests as these guests can travel relatively freely:

All persons traveling to The Bahamas and those traveling inter-island must apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs.

Visitors traveling to The Bahamas from other fully vaccinated countries and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempted from COVID-19 testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.

Unvaccinated travelers entering The Bahamas and those traveling inter-island from Nassau & Paradise Island or Grand Bahama Island must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR (swab) test taken no more than five days before the date of arrival. The test must return a negative result for entry into The Bahamas.

The complete requirements for travel to the Bahamas can be found on the Bahamas Tourism website.