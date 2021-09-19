Third Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Operations from Texas

Even more fun is arriving at the Port of Galveston in Texas as Carnival Dream becomes the third ship in the fleet to resume operations from the port. The Carnival cruise ship is sailing with guests for the first time in more than 18 months.

Carnival Dream Resumes Cruise Operations

Carnival Dream is back with cruises out of Galveston, Texas, for the first time in over 18 months. The vessel is restarting operations today and becomes the third in the fleet to resume from Galveston. The ship joins Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze, which both resumed in July.

This afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to welcome the first guests on board and attended by Carnival Dream captain Francesco and cruise director Deon Williams.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

The Dream-class cruise ship is departing today, September 19, on a six-day Western Caribbean cruise. The voyage will include two days at sea and calls at Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize and Cozumel, and Mexico. The ship will then arrive back in Galveston on Friday, September 24. Carnival Dream will continue to offer a range of different itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The 130,000 gross ton Carnival Dream is one of the freshest ships in the fleet after recently completing a dry dock in July 2021. During that time, the vessel received its new red, white and blue livery, gradually being rolled out across the fleet. The ship has some minor upgrades and a new non-smoking casino and bar that replaces the conference room.

Carnival Dream Livery (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guests sailing on Carnival Dream will have to follow the cruise line’s Have Fun. Be Safe protocols just as other ships in the fleet. Since September 13, the cruise line requires that fully vaccinated guests show proof of a negative test result taken within two days before departure.

Guests will also have to show evidence that they are fully vaccinated. However, there is s small exception of unvaccinated guests that will be able to cruise.

Three Carnival Ships Now Sailing from Galveston

The Port of Galveston is leading the way with more Carnival cruise ships now sailing than any other cruise homeport. Carnival Vista became the first ship in the fleet to resume cruises, and that was from Galveston. The ship restarted on July 3 and is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Breeze became the second Carnival cruise ship to resume from the port on July 17 and the third to restart in the fleet. The vessel is sailing four- and five-day Caribbean voyages from Galveston.

Royal Caribbean has also resumed operations from Texas but only with one ship. Independence of the Seas restarted on August 15 after completing a simulated sailing. The vessel continues to offer week-long Caribbean cruises.

September 19 is an important day for Carnival Cruise Line as Carnival Glory is also resuming operations for the first time in more than 18 months out of New Orleans. Despite the ship being delayed by two cruises due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, the ship is bringing back the fun to the Big Easy.

There are now eleven Carnival cruise ships back in service, which is almost half of the fleet, including Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit based in the Australian market.