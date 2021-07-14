Third Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Shiny New Livery During Dry Dock

The third Carnival cruise ship has now received its shiny new livery during a dry dock operation. Carnival Dream looks all-new as the vessel adorns the red, white, and blue hull design that will eventually roll out across all ships in the fleet.

Carnival Dream Livery

Carnival Cruise Line continues to roll out the new livery across the fleet as Carnival Dream becomes the third vessel to receive its new look during a dry dock. The new red, white and blue livery was added during a dry dock that is taking place in Marseilles, France.

The design is inspired by the navy sailor uniforms and the iconic colors of the cruise line, which are featured on the funnel. The colors also showcase Carnival as America’s Cruise Line as it makes a comeback through the summer after more than a year on hold.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Even though Carnival Dream is the third to receive the new livery during dry dock, she’s actually the fourth ship to adorn the new look. Mardi Gras was the first to showcase the livery during construction in Finland. Carnival then decided to roll out the same look across the fleet.

Carnival Magic and Carnival Glory have already received their new liveries. In fact, just last week, the cruise line released new photos of Carnival Glory’s livery, also in Marseilles.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Dream dry dock was not a major upgrade and more of routine maintenance. However, it’s the chance the cruise line will have to make some minor upgrades such as carpeting and decor. In 2017, the ship received a major upgrade with all the FUN 2.0 enhancements, including the popular Guy’s Burger Joint.

The vessel, which is the first in her class, has remained on hold for more than 16 months. Currently, the ship is scheduled to restart sailings on September 5, 2021, but that could change as the cruise line has not yet confirmed its September restart plans. The ship’s first cruise back is a six-day western Caribbean sailing out of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Dream first entered service in 2009 and is 130,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,646 at double occupancy.

Carnival Valor will be the next ship in the fleet to receive the new livery design, and that is set to be completed at the end of July 2021.