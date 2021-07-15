Third Carnival Cruise Ship is Restarting Operations

Carnival Cruise Line continues to move forward with its phased-in return to service as Carnival Breeze becomes the third in the fleet to restart operations. The vessel is departing today from the Port of Galveston in Texas on her first passenger sailing in 16 months.

Carnival Breeze is Restarting From Galveston

The Carnival comeback is well and truly underway now that the third ship in the fleet is restarting operations. The Dream-class vessel is departing today out of Galveston, Texas, on a four-day western Caribbean itinerary.

The ship is making a call in Cozumel, Mexico, the only port during the cruise, before returning to the homeport. Carnival Breeze is also offering five-day cruises departing on Mondays and Saturdays, including calls in Cozumel and Costa Maya or Progreso, Mexico.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said:

“We’re delighted that Carnival Breeze is our first ship to return operating short cruise itineraries and our second ship to resume from the Port of Galveston.”

“Short cruises are very popular with our guests – roughly half our fleet operates cruises of five days or less – so we are excited to broaden our itinerary offerings to include these convenient and affordable getaways.”

The ship is sailing will fully vaccinate guests and crew on board. However, there are some exemptions for those ineligible for the vaccine. Vaccinated guests do have to bring proof with them in the form of a real vaccination record.

There are strict protocols in place for unvaccinated guests, and guests will need to show a negative test result taken within 72 hours before departure, take out travel insurance, and pay $150 for any additional testing during the voyage. The protocols for all guests can be viewed here.

The Carnival cruise ship follows Carnival Vista, which became the first in the fleet and the first to resume cruises out of Galveston earlier in July. Carnival Horizon was the second in the fleet to resume when the ship departed Miami, Florida, also earlier in July.

Carnival Miracle will be the next ship to resume sailings when she departs Seattle, Washington, on July 27. The Spirit-class vessel will kickstart cruises in Alaska for the first time in over a year. Mardi Gras will finally begin cruises for the first time on July 31 out of Port Canaveral, Florida. More Carnival ships will also resume through August.

Carnival Breeze is 130,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,690 at double occupancy. However, the ship won’t be sailing at full capacity for the initial restart. Carnival Cruise Line is the number one operator out of Galveston, with three cruise ships sailing year-round.