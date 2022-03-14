There Are Now 22 Carnival Cruise Ships Back Sailing

Over the weekend, another Carnival cruise ship resumed operations which means there are now 22 ships in the fleet sailing since the cruise line first suspended operations over two years ago. The entire fleet will be back sailing by this summer.

22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service

2022 is the comeback year for cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, which welcomed back its 22nd vessel to resume guest operations. Carnival Paradise departed Tampa, Florida, on March 12 with guests onboard for the first time in over two years.

Guests were welcomed on board by the ship’s crew, bringing back fun-filled vacations. It’s also the cruise line’s 50th Birthday, making the departure even more special. The Fantasy-class vessel’s first return voyage is a five-day itinerary including a call at Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan in Honduras, and Cozumel in Mexico.

Carnival Paradise (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Paradise will be sailing four, five, and six-day sailings from Port Tampa Bay featuring popular ports such as Key West, Florida; Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Montego Bay, Jamaica; as well as Belize and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Cruise Line has been deployed from Tampa since 1994, initially carrying 28,000 passengers annually. That number has grown to 200,000 passengers annually on nearly 200 cruises per year.

After a recent dry dock, the Fantasy-class vessel dons the new red, white and blue livery. She will only be one of two ships that remain in the class once sister Ships Carnival Sensation and Ecstasy leave the fleet.

22 Carnival Ships Now Sailing

Since Carnival Vista became the first in the fleet to restart guest operations on July 3 out of Galveston, Texas. Despite multiple adjustments to protocols and setbacks with Omicron, the cruise line has continued its gradual resumption of cruise operations.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

This May, Carnival Splendor will be the final vessel to resume operations from Seattle, Washington. The ship was redeployed to the U.S. following the continued cruise ban in Australia. Carnival Spirit was also redeployed back to the U.S. and resumed sailings from the country for the first time in 10 years from Jacksonville, Florida, on March 7, 2022.

By the end of 2022, there will be 23 Carnival cruise ships sailing due to the arrival of the new Carnival Celebration in November. She will be the second Excel-class ship and sister to Mardi Gras. Carnival Celebration will also be a part of the cruise line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities.