The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Restarts Operations From Miami, Florida

Royal Caribbean is having a busy weekend. Not only is the cruise line in the process of restarting sailings with four cruise ships in three days, the launch includes the resumption of operations for the world’s largest cruise ship.

Symphony of the Seas will be sailing the seven seas again when she sets sail from Miami today. The 228,081 gross ton Oasis-class vessel will be sailing on a seven-day itinerary from PortMiami.

Symphony of the Seas Is Back!

With 16 decks, more than 20 restaurants, a multitude of bars and lounges, the AquaTheater, Central Park, a waterpark, and much much more, guests embarking on Symphony of the Seas today have more than enough to look forward to.

Although the vessel can sail with up to 5,400 guests, there won’t be that many embarking today. Royal Caribbean is operating its ships with between 40% and 70% capacity to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Symphony of the Seas will sail on a 7-days Western Caribbean cruise to Costa Maya, Roatan Island, Cozumel, and a Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas.

The following cruise for the biggest cruise ship in the world is an epic eight-day Caribbean adventure. Sailing from Miami, the ship will call at Nassau in the Bahamas, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Basseterre, in St. Kitts & Nevis. After two more days at sea to enjoy everything this epic ship has to offer, guests will return to Miami, Florida.

The last cruise in August for the vessel will be from Miami, Florida to Falmouth, Jamaica, Labadee, Haiti, and calling at Perfect Day at CocoCay, before returning to Miami, Florida.

Safety Requirements Onboard Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas recently completed her test sailing before she was awarded the Conditional Sailing Certificate by the CDC. She departed from PortMiami on August 1 for a 3-day voyage which included a visit to a Perfect Day At CocoCay. These test voyages are necessary for the cruise line to perform for each ship if they want to sail with vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

Despite being able to sail with both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, Royal Caribbean does strongly encourage all eligible guests age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before sailing for the Caribbean Cruises. For cruises that include a call to St. Thomas, guests will need to be fully vaccinated.

St. Thomas recently introduced a new rule that all cruise ship passengers that call to the US Virgin Islands must be fully vaccinated. This new protocol is for all guests aged 12 and up. Other health protocols in place onboard include wearing masks anywhere inside the ship, except when eating or drinking or inside a guest cabin.

Outside of the ship, masks are not required unless guests are in areas with many others. Neither are masks required in the pool or any other areas where the mask may get wet, and at Perfect Day at Cococay. Toddlers and infants below two years of age also do not need to wear a mask.

Three Oasis Class Ships Operational After This Weekend

Symphony of the Seas is the second Oasis Class ship to become operational. Earlier this week, Allure of the Seas was the first Oasis-class ship to set sail after more than 500 days of waiting. She welcomed her first guests on August 8, after which she set sail on her first cruise to St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and Perfect day at Cococay.

Harmony of the Seas will be the second Oasis Class ship to set sail this weekend and the third in total. The cruise ship is currently off the coast of Barcelona, waiting to embark her first guests on Sunday, August 15 to begin Mediterranean cruises.

The last Oasis-Class cruise ship to set sail will be the long-awaited return of Oasis of the Seas. She will be calling Cape Liberty cruise port in Bayonne, New Jersey home and sail to the Bahamas and Bermuda from September 5, 2021. However, she will first need to conclude her first test sailing, which will sail on August 22.

The two other cruise ships that Royal Caribbean is resuming with this weekend are Independence of the Seas, starting on August 15, from Galveston, Texas, and Ovation of the Seas started her Alaska cruises on Friday, August 13, sailing from Seattle, Washington.