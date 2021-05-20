The UK Cruise Industry is Officially Back!

With MSC Virtuosa embarking on her maiden voyage on May 20, and the UK open to domestic travel since May 17, we can now say the cruise industry in the UK is officially back. With many ships sailing around the British Isles this week, the past twelve months seem to have been a build-up to this moment.

MSC Virtuosa Will Have The Honors

This week saw the naming ceremonies for two ships in the UK. P&O Iona was named during a record-breaking ceremony in Southampton, while Viking Venus was named during a naming ceremony in the English channel.

However, the distinction of being the first ship to resume sailing after a 14-month pause in operations will be for MSC Cruises’ newest vessel MSC Virtuosa.

The company’s flagship will sail on May 20 on a 4-night voyage, bringing guests from Southampton to the Isle of Portland with a day at sea on either end of the voyage.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

The cruise will be a significant moment for both MSC Virtuosa, her maiden voyage, and the UK, with it being the first cruise ship to sail from the country since the country was hard-hit by the pandemic. To mark this occasion, Cruise Hive will be reporting extensively from onboard the ship during this cruise.

The second vessel to resume sailings this week will be the recently named Viking Venus. The vessel will begin sailing UK domestic cruises on May 22. Guests will embark in Portsmouth for the first of five England’s Scenic Shores itineraries in May and June.

Photo Courtesy: Viking Cruises

After this, the luxury vessel will be sailing 8-day voyages with calls to Liverpool, the Isles of Scilly, Falmouth, and Portland. All of these voyages will be available to fully vaccinated passengers only.

As the weeks progress, there will be multiple cruise lines resuming operations in the UK. However, most have chosen to start operating after June 21. Another notable sign of a UK cruise industry comeback was the arrival of the UK’s largest ever purpose-built cruise ship, P&O Iona, on Sunday, May 12.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises

UK’s Cruise Season is Open, With Limitations

The cruise lines will still need to abide by various rules and regulations. Currently, the UK is operating under step three of the roadmap that the government has set out for the country to return to normal.

So although the vaccination rates are some of the highest in Europe, the country is not there yet. Step three says the following about domestic cruises:

Domestic cruises are permitted in England under step 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown. Domestic cruises can operate with up to 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is lower. This capacity limit applies to passengers only. COVID-secure guidance applies. Groups of more than six people or two households will not be allowed to mix indoors – whether or not they originally booked in the same group.

On June 21, the government hopes to take the next step towards reopening the country, and at this time, cruises will be able to have much more liberty onboard.

The UK’s government plans to remove all legal limits on social contacts, and it also removes the maximum limit of guests on board for ships, allowing the vessels to sail at full capacity.

The last part is significant for the cruise industry as many ships have minimum operating levels that they need to adhere to to be profitable.

Often this is significantly more than the 50% level the UK government indicated for the May 17- June 21 period. That being said, many, if not all, cruise lines will still sail with a reduced number of passengers on board.

These Cruise Lines Will Sail In The UK This Summer

The following is a list of cruise lines that will start sailing this summer from the UK. We’ve included the ships that will sail, the first sail date, and the homeport(s) of the vessels.

Virgin Voyages

Ship: Scarlet Lady

First Sailing Date: August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021 Homeport: Portsmouth

Noble Caledonia

Ship: Hebridean Sky and Island Sky

Hebridean Sky and Island Sky Sailing Date: June 4, 2021, & June 11, 2021

June 4, 2021, & June 11, 2021 Homeport: Portsmouth, Inverness, Oban, and Aberdeen

Disney Cruise Line

Ship: Disney Magic

Sailing Date: July 15

July 15 Homeport: Southampton, Liverpool, Tilbury, and Newcastle

Royal Caribbean

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Sailing Date: July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

Princess Cruises

Ship: Regal Princess and Sky Princess

Sailing Date: July 31, 2021, & August 30, 2021

July 31, 2021, & August 30, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Sailing Date: July 3, 2021

July 3, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

Saga Cruises

Ship: Spirit of Discovery & Spirit of Adventure

Spirit of Discovery & Spirit of Adventure Sailing Date: June 27, 2021, & July 26, 2021

June 27, 2021, & July 26, 2021 Homeport: Tilbury

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Sailing Date: May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

P&O Cruises UK

Ship: Iona & Britannia

Sailing Date: June 27, 2021, & August 7, 2021

June 27, 2021, & August 7, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

Cunard Line

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

Sailing Date: July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021 Homeport: Southampton

Fred Olsen Cruise Line

Ship: Borealis & Bolette

Borealis & Bolette Sailing Date: July 5, 2021, & August 16, 2021

July 5, 2021, & August 16, 2021 Homeport: Liverpool & Dover

Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Venus

Sailing Date: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Homeport: Portsmouth

Marella Cruises

Ship: Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2

Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2 First Sailing Date: June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021 Homeport: Southampton and Newcastle

Hurtigruten

Ship: MS Maud

MS Maud First Sailing Date: August 15, 2021

August 15, 2021 Homeport: Dover

Riviera Travel

Ship: Seaventure

Seaventure First Sailing Date: July 5, 2021

July 5, 2021 Homeport: Leith (Edinburgh) & Greenock

Tradewind Voyages