The Philippines Simplifies Cruise Arrivals With Visa Waiver

The Philippines took a big step toward boosting cruise tourism with the launch of the country’s first Cruise Visa Waiver program, which was launched on July 16, 2024.

It means that cruisers (or travel advisors acting on their behalf) no longer must obtain a tourist visa before arriving in the country by cruise ship.

The nation’s Bureau of Immigration announced the program at the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Authority in Pasay City, during an event attended by senior government officials.

Cruise Ship In Manila, Philippines (Photo Credit: MDV Edwards)

“The Cruise Visa Waiver is a significant step in revitalizing our tourism industry after the pandemic. It ensures that cruise tourists can easily visit and enjoy our beautiful country,” said Norman Tansingco, commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

“The pandemic had a profound impact on our tourism sector, but with initiatives like the Cruise Visa Waiver, we are confident in our ability to rebound stronger,” added Tansingco. This program is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the tourist experience while ensuring national security.”

International cruising resumed in the Philippines in February 2023, following a 3-year suspension. Seabourn’s Seabourn Encore was the first cruise ship to call at the Philippines in the post-pandemic era, visiting Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.

Under the visa waiver program, all foreign nationals who normally would require a visa are allowed to enter the country for a limited time, specifically for cruise tourism. The waiver requires each guest to arrive and depart the country on the same ship, and cannot be extended.

The program, designed to streamline the cruise-tourist experience, was developed in partnership with the nation’s departments of tourism and justice. Its goal is to simplify the process and make the 7,640-island archipelago “the cruise hub of Asia.”

Top cruise destinations across the Philippines include the cosmopolitan city of Manila; beach paradises such as Boracay; Puerto Princesa, known for its limestone caves and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park; plus the islands of Bohol, El Nido, and Subic Bay.

The country is in the process of adding cruise infrastructure, with new terminals being built in Siargao, a top surfing destination, and in Coron, Palawan. The Philippines recently became the recipient of a Best Cruise Destination award and was named to Asia’s Best Ports of Call for 2024.

Destination Expects Big Jump in Cruise Arrivals in 2024

In early 2024, the country’s tourism officials announced that the destination expects to welcome about 300,000 cruise guests and that the number would represent a 275% increase compared to 2023, when just 80,000 visited.

Among cruise lines that will call at ports in the Philippines are Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Azamara, and Hapag Lloyd.

Azamara, for example, is offering a 20-night “Treasure of Asia” voyage aboard the 684-guest Azamara Onward and departing on March 14, 2025. The cruise, from Singapore to Bangkok, will call at Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and Manila, both in the Philippines. The sailing also visits destinations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Princess Cruises’ 2,670-guest Diamond Princess will call at Manila during the ship’s 22-day “Asia & Australia” cruise sailing from Sydney, Australia to Tokyo on February 21, 2025. Other destinations include Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, and multiple ports in Japan.

The Philippines has strong ties to the global cruise industry due to the high numbers of Philippine nationals who work as crew members aboard many cruise ships.