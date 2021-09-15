The Next World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Debut in Fort Lauderdale in March 2022

Royal Caribbean is getting everyone excited about Wonder of the Seas, the soon-to-be world’s largest cruise ship. The new vessel will debut out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March 2022 before heading for a summer season in Europe.

Wonder of the Seas to Debut in the U.S.

The cruise line has announced that Wonder of the Seas will begin sailing from Fort Lauderdale in Florida on March 4, 2022.

The new world’s largest cruise ship will be offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, including calls to Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. Every sailing will also include a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Following the deployment from Florida, Wonder of the Seas will then head back to Europe to begin seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona, Spain, in May. Cruises will including visits to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Capri in Italy.

“The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the U.S. and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Bayley went on to say, “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favorites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy.”

The vessel was originally scheduled to debut in China on March 22, but the cruise line has cancelled that deployment. Wonder of the Seas was set to sailing from Shanghai and then Hong Kong on four- to nine-night itineraries.

What Do We Know About Wonder of the Seas?

The oasis-class cruise ship is currently in the final construction phases at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Right now, the majority of the work is outfitting the interior spaces, including the eight different onboard neighborhoods.

Wonder of the Seas Open Deck (Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Many of the features and experience will be the same as other Oasis-class vessels, but this is Royal Caribbean, so of course, there will be something new and fresh.

The mega-ship will have a Suite Neighborhood that provides a private experience like no other, featuring world-class dining, a new sun deck for unparalleled ocean views, a private lounge and restaurant, and much more. The area will also feature the grandest Ultimate Family Suite in the fleet.

Another new addition will be the Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed play area that is a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, an interactive mural activated by touch and puzzles. The Vue is a new cantilevered bar offering panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck.

There will also be plenty of favorites that have become new additions to many ships in the fleet after major makes overs. This includes the Ultimate Abyss, Perfect Storm waterslides, and The Lime & Coconut.

Once completed at the shipyard, Wonder of the Seas will be an impressive 236,857 gross tons which means she will take the title from sister ship Symphony of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ship. The vessel will also have a guest capacity of up to 6,988, along with 2,867 staterooms.