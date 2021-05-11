The New Reality for Carnival Cruise Line Crew Members

Carnival Cruise Line has detailed new health and safety procedures for crew members who are set to join a carnival cruise ship. The new instructions begin before departing the home country and details the new reality while working onboard.

Before Joining the Carnival Ship

Crew members who are set to join a Carnival ship have received details on the cruise line’s protocols to protect against COVID-19. This comes as Carnival works on restarting operations this summer out of the U.S. Crew Center first reported the letter to the crew.

The process starts before a crew member even departs their home countries with a 14-day quarantine before departure. 72 hours before flying off to the ship, there will be a need for a PCR test.

Worth Reading: How to Social Distance Effectively on a Cruise?

In the letter, Carnival says that the cost of the test will be reimbursed once onboard, so they will need to keep the receipt. The PCR test, which is the only acceptable test, needs to show a negative result. The result will need to be on hand 24 house before the flight departs.

Carnival Cruise Line states in the letter:

“All around the world, there have been changes to the way we dine, shop, travel, and socialize. Living and working on board is no exception. These updated measures have been designed to help ensure everyone’s health and safety.” “Please review the information below carefully as you will be asked to confirm your understanding and comply with these policies and procedures should you choose to accept your contract. If you do not feel safe or comfortable complying with these policies and procedures, you may reject the notification at the end of this letter to decline your upcoming contract.”

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Once on the Cruise Ship

Once crew members are on board the vessel, the next phase of procedures will then begin, and the crew must complete another 14-day quarantine which includes a set of guidelines as follows:

During our initial start-up, all team members will be assigned to a single cabin.

All meals will be delivered to your cabin.

Self-monitor your health and immediately report any symptoms of respiratory illness to the medical staff.

Adhere to twice-daily temperature and respiration checks conducted by the medical staff.

Pay attention to announcements and instructions from the leadership team.

Complete any unfinished courses in GLADIS.

Also use this time to stay in touch with family and friends, exercise in your stateroom, meditate, read and participate in activities to stay physically and mentally active.

If you are a smoker, we encourage you to quit. If you must smoke, you may do soon the cabin balcony on. Smoking on your balcony is only allowed while you are in quarantine. Once out of quarantine, you may only smoke in the designated smoking areas.

Also Read: Carnival Cruise Line President Releases New Update for the Crew

General Life On and Off Duty

It’s looking like the crew life on board will not be as it once was and there are a lot of changes across dining, living spaces, services, and recreation. However, Carnival is still keeping many things in operation to help crew enjoy their time working on the ship including the crew lounge.

Face Masks

Face masks must be worn at all times (on and off duty) when indoors, and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Face masks are not required indoors only in the following instances:

While eating and drinking seated at a table with your cohort. (team members who work in your same department).

When inside your own cabin.

All team members who have high volume contact with guests will be tested for COVID-19 weekly on board the vessel. All other team members will be tested monthly.

Team Dining

You will eat all your meals with your cohort at a specified time in a designated team dining room.

All meals will be served assisted buffet style.

Due to new health and safety protocols for guests and crew, guest area dining privileges are suspended.

Depending on your assigned ship, take-out purchases from specialty dining and the Pizzeria will be delivered to a specified crew area.

Recreation

The crew gym will be closed at this time. However, you may enjoy the guest gym during posted hours as long as you are seated with your cohort.

The crew lounge will be open with limited capacity. Bar seating will not be permitted.

A satellite bar station for nonalcoholic purchases including water, sodas, and snacks will be available.

A coffee shop will be available in the crew lounge (subject to ship).

Fun Team activities will be advertised in the monthly crew activities calendar.

The crew open deck(smoking and non-smoking area) will be available.

Access to guest areas will be limited to only those team members who are on duty.

A bi-monthly company newsletter will be printed and distributed on board to keep you informed of what’s happening around the fleet.

Retail and Services

The crew launderette will be open 24 hours except for one hour each day for deep cleaning.

The Learning Resource Center will be open during posted hours for computer-based learning and general inquires.

The HR Director and HR Service Office will be available during posted hours for general inquires and team members are encouraged to call them if they have any questions.

The crew barbershop will be open during posted hours.

Pop-up stores for crew sales will be placed on I-95.

The 24-hour social media plan and internet vouchers will be made available to you during the ramp-up at no charge.

You may have packages delivered to the ship in homeport.

Physical Distancing

Once you begin work, it’s essential to adhere to proper physical distancing guidelines, as follows:

Keep approximately 2 meters (6feet) or more apart from others while working, socializing and eating.

Avoid gatherings such as parties end events where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Avoid physical contact with other people including shaking hands, giving hugs and cheek kissing.

Follow the floor markings or signs used to facilitate physical distancing.

Where essential tasks require more than one person, the team will be kept as small as possible and if work requires people in close proximity, the number of work partners will be minimized.

When physical distancing while working is not possible, avoid facing each other. Instead, work side-by-side or back-to-back.

Important Health Guidance

As you may not be able to get prescription medicines, we strongly recommend you bring extra two month’s supply of your regular medications.

Carry disinfectant wipes with you so you can clean seats, handrails, and other common surfaces you may touch.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer often.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and face. Sneeze/cough into your elbow and dispose of any tissues promptly.

The newly updated procedures for the crew come as Carnival Cruise Line prepares on resuming operations this summer. When that will be, remains to be seen and mainly depends on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We do know that the cruise line has already started vaccinating crew members at the Port of Galveston, an important factor for resuming operations.

For now, Carnival Cruise Line has suspended operations from the U.S. through June 2021. It’s currently unclear which ships will resume first and the situation remains very fluid. Currently, Carnival has not yet released the health and safety procedures for guests.