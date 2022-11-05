The FIFA World Cup to Broadcast Across All Costa Cruise Ships

The upcoming football World Cup, from November 20 to December 18, 2022, will be broadcast live for guests across the Costa Cruises fleet via Sport 24, the ship’s live sports channel.

Costa guests will have the opportunity to watch the live FIFA World Cup matches, free of charge, on both the onboard screens in the common spaces and on the stateroom televisions.

Costa Cruises’ Live World Cup Screenings

The Carnival-owned Costa Cruises has announced it will be sharing the upcoming FIFA World Cup via live broadcasting for all guests throughout its screens onboard and in staterooms for the duration of the event, which takes place in Qatar, Dubai.

From November 20 to December 18, 2022, the cruise line will broadcast the official matches of the World Cup on Sport 24, the live sports channel aboard its fleet.

Photo Credit: Riccardo Arata / Shutterstock.com

Guests sailing the Italian cruise line during these dates will not have to miss any of the matches that feature 32 nations competing against each other for the win, due to the line’s satellite broadcasting that offers extensive coverage between both the northern and southern hemispheres.

The live competitions displayed for onboard viewing will be available to its guests, free of charge, on both the screens in the public areas and on cabin televisions, making them hard to pass up.

Additionally, 1854-founded Costa Cruises will offer specially curated activities for its guests, dedicated to the 92-year-old football competition, adding to the festivities and entertainment on board.

Itinerary Options During the Event

Through late November, Costa Cruises’ flagship, 183,900 gross ton Costa Toscana, will broadcast the initial matches of the World Cup while cruising the Western Mediterranean, along with sailing to Dubai during the games for a 20-day cruise.

For the entirety of the event, Excellence-class Costa Smeralda will visit Italy, France, and Spain weekly, while Costa Deliziosa, Costa Luminosa’s sister ship, offers week-long itineraries to Greece, Croatia, and Montenegro from Bari and Trieste in northeast Italy.

Photo Credit: IB Photography / Shutterstock

Guests onboard 3,780-passenger Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, and Vista-class Costa Firenze will depart from Italy on November 18, 20, and 28, visiting Brazil and Argentina, through the final broadcasted matches on Sport 24.

During the FIFA World Cup, the line’s 114,500 gross ton Costa Fascinosa will be offering a ten-day itinerary to Lisbon, an 11-day cruise to Morocco, and a mini-cruise in the Mediterranean, similar to the Concordia-class Costa Pacifica’s mini-cruise sailings during that timeframe

At the beginning of December, both Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica will cruise the remainder of the matches from Europe to the Caribbean on 14- and 16-day transatlantic cruises, which will notably explore two continents, all wrapped up in one voyage.