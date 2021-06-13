The Carnival Cruise Ships Resuming Sailings Through Summer

With new sailing announcements, messages about canceled cruises, vaccinations yes or no, and new ships scheduled in, it can be hard to keep track of when and where Carnival Cruise Line ships will be sailing this summer.

Of course, the news has been dominated by the arrival of beautiful Mardi Gras into Port Canaveral after her maiden trans-Atlantic voyage and the subsequent announcement she would be sailing with guests on July 31 of this year. But that’s not all that’s happening at the moment.

Below is an overview of where Carnival currently stands with the resumption of cruises, which cruise ships will sail in July and August, and what we can expect to happen after the summer months.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

July 2021, The Month Cruising Returns

Although one company will be sailing this June already, we can undoubtedly say that the month we truly see the return of cruising in the United States will be July. Carnival Cruise Line will be sailing with four ships in July. Count five if you include the Mardi Gras departing on July 31.

It might be surprising to see that the cruise line has chosen to sail with four ships only; however, the ramp-up of ships and vaccination of crew especially is expected to take a significant amount of time. Christine Duffy has already said Carnival cruise ships would not sail until all crew members onboard each ship were fully protected.

The ships sailing in July are:

Carnival Vista

Itinerary: 7 Days Western Caribbean calling at Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Cozumel, and Belize

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

First available date: July 3, 2021

Carnival Horizon

Itinerary: 6 Days Eastern Caribbean calling at Amber Cove & Half Moon Cay

Homeport: Miami, Florida

First available date: July 4, 2021

Carnival Miracle

Itinerary: 7-day Alaska calling at Tracy Arm Fjord; Skagway; Juneau; Ketchikan

Homeport: Seattle, Washington

First available date: July 27, 2021

Carnival Breeze

Itinerary: 4 Days Western Caribbean calling at Cozumel

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

First available date: July 15, 2021

Mardi Gras

Itinerary: 7 Days Eastern Caribbean calling at San Juan, Amber Cove, and Nassau

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

First available date: July 31, 2021

Ramp-up Continues in August

The summer months are traditionally busy months for the cruise lines. With kids being vaccinated up to 12 years of age this summer, more and more families will be able to go on a cruise.

Photo Credit: Howard Freshman / Shutterstock.com

It doesn’t mean that Carnival is rushing in to get ships ready. For August, the cruise line has only three more ships scheduled for sailings. More details in the vaccine exemptions is also expected in the coming days.

Carnival Magic will sail from Port Canaveral. The newly painted and dry-docked ship will be sailing on four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from August 7 until October. These are the cruises previously scheduled for Carnival Elation.

will sail from Port Canaveral. The newly painted and dry-docked ship will be sailing on four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from August 7 until October. These are the cruises previously scheduled for Carnival Elation. Carnival Sunrise will sail from Miami on August 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

will sail from Miami on August 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean. Carnival Panorama will sail from Long Beach, California, on August 21, sailing her seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises.

By the end of August, Carnival Cruise Line will have eight ships sailing from US ports. Something that even weeks ago would have seemed a hard target to reach. Through September and October could see the addition of Carnival Pride, Carnival Glory, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Freedom.

By the end of the year Carnival Cruise Line hopes to have a majority, or even all its US-based vessels sailing again. Whether that happens depends on various factors, but with the positive changes we’ve seen over the last weeks this is certainly not unrealistic.