Thanksgiving Aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras Just Got Even Better

Mardi Gras has been getting rave reviews on the quality of food, not in the least for the popular Emeril’s Bistro 1396. Offering some classic New Orleans-style flavors, the restaurant has quickly become one of the favorite restaurants onboard Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship.

This Thanksgiving will be an excellent chance for fans of Emeril’s Bistro to dive even deeper into Emeril Lagasse’s extensive Creole and Cajun cuisine as he visits Mardi Gras.

Emeril Lagasse Joins Mardi Gras For Thanksgiving

Emil Lagasse is joining Mardi Gras for a week-long cruise in the Eastern Caribbean, with visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; and Nassau in the Bahamas. The celebrity chef will sail onboard from November 20 until November 27.

The central focus of Mardi Gras’ French Quarter Emeril Lagasse will be curious to see his restaurant in full operation for the very first time. The Bistro features Emeril’s signature New Orleans-style flavors and dishes, in addition to a few specially developed offerings just for Mardi Gras guests.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

For this Thanksgiving cruise, the famous chef will give guests some insights during the morning show in the ship’s Grand Central atrium and mingle with guests at his Bistro 1396 restaurant.

Guests will also have the chance to prepare for their own future Thanksgiving dinners if they manage to win a spot in a special cooking class with Emeril in the Carnival Kitchen cooking studio.

Emeril Lagasse

And that’s not all of it. Emeril Lagasse will also feature as a special guest chef in one of the famous Chef’s Tables specialty dining experiences, all of which will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Emeril’s Bistro 1396

Despite having multiple outlets across the country, the Bistro onboard Mardi Gras is Chef Lagasse’s first venture into having a restaurant onboard a ship. “I’ve developed restaurants all over the country, but to create my first restaurant at sea—on a ship named Mardi Gras with its own French Quarter, no less—was an opportunity I simply could not pass up,” Lagasse said back in 2019.

Bistro 1396 on Mardi Gras (Image Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Sharing his hometown favorites and authentic bayou flavors, the menu at Bistro 1396 includes fried oysters, BBQ shrimp, duck & sausage gumbo, po-boys, muffuletta sandwiches, fresh ceviche, jambalaya, and much more. More than enough for some New Orleans Thanksgiving dinner inspiration.

Celebrating the Thanksgiving and the Holidays Onboard a Carnival Cruise Ship

Thanksgiving cruises are always a treat for those who managed to grab a spot onboard. No cooking, and more importantly, no cleaning afterward; Carnival takes care of everything for you onboard.

As usual, the cruise line has everything lined up for some wholesome family fun this Thanksgiving. Besides the visit from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse onboard Mardi Gras, the cruise line will feature a tasty turkey dinner, along with all the traditional trimmings. Afterward, the whole family can try a new tradition: an after-dinner trivia and a fun duck “hunt.”

This holiday season, expect the Carnival cruise ships to look their best. The cruise line released the schedule for when each vessel will be decorated on November 3.

Carnival Cruise Line will also have a range of Christmas activities onboard. There will be a main Holiday Show during each sailing, Christmas carols, and activities for the kids to enjoy. All in all, whether it’s Thanksgiving or the festive season,