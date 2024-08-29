Teachers Awarded Free Cruises in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Annual Program

Just as back-to-school gets into full swing, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is making waves for teachers this year by revealing the winners of its fifth annual Giving Joy Program.

Announced on August 29, 2024, 20 outstanding educators have been recognized and will be honored with a special 2-day inaugural event on the new Norwegian Aqua in Boston from April 4 to 6, 2025.

The top five grand prize winners will also embark on the ship’s christening voyage from Miami to the Bahamas from April 13 to 16, 2025.

“Giving Joy is a program near and dear to our hearts at Norwegian Cruise Line,” said David J. Herrera, president of the cruise line. “It is an honor to congratulate the 20 incredible educators, who passionately serve their communities, with experiences on board Norwegian Aqua.”

He continued, “These amazing teachers are shaping the future of the next generation, and I am thrilled to be able to showcase the brand new Norwegian Aqua with them; sharing the enrichments that bridge the connection between education and travel.”

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Third Prima-Class Ship

Launched during Teacher Appreciation Week in May 2024, the Giving Joy Program garnered thousands of votes, recognizing educators from across North America. From May 6 through June 7, 2024, the cruise line accepted nominations for educators across the U.S. and Canada.

Nominations needed to showcase why an educator was passionate and dedicated, and how they influenced students. Nominees were encouraged to share their submissions on social media to generate votes.

The top five winners who received the most votes include three teachers from Florida: Larry Knight Jr. from Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, Debra Golding from Westglades Middle School in Parkland, and Nancy Altimore from City of Pembroke Pines charter High School-Academic Village in Pembroke Pines.

Rounding out the grand prize winners are Shawn Miller from Loveland High School in Loveland, Ohio, and Bradley Gardner from Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Since its inception in 2019, the Giving Joy Program has honored more than 270 teachers, received more than 60,000 nominations, and awarded over $445,000 to educators and schools.

2024 Giving Joy Winners (Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Earlier this year, the cruise line also supported educators by introducing a new Teacher Cruise Discount for those in the U.S. and Canada. The special offer, launched during Teacher Appreciation Week, provided a year-round 5 percent discount on cruise fares and a $50 onboard credit.

Educators to Preview Norwegian Aqua

Teachers will be some of the first to experience the 156,300-gross-ton Norwegian Aqua when it debuts. Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the newest ship in Norwegian’s 19-vessel fleet will join the Prima Plus Class.

Accommodating 3,571 passengers and 1,388 crew members, the cruise ship will feature the industry’s first hybrid waterslide/rollercoaster, the Aqua Slidecoaster, and completed its float out earlier in the year in April.

Although the ship will be based in New York, Port Canaveral (Orlando), and Miami, its inaugural celebration will take place in Boston, home to the first public school in the U.S., following a transatlantic voyage from Southampton, England.

It will be christened during its second voyage from its homeport, visiting Bimini Islands and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The latter is a 268-acre private destination of Norwegian Cruise Line.