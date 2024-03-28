Tailor Readies Uniforms for Officers of New Cunard Ship

With just five weeks to go before Cunard’s Queen Anne cruise ship enters service, the finishing touches are being put in place not only onboard the new-build but also to the official uniforms that officers will wear while on duty.

In keeping with other high-end aspects the new ship will feature, the uniforms are being designed by a master tailor from London’s renowned Savile Row.

Final Fitting Held For Queen Anne’s Captain

Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent has made her final adjustments to the custom-designed uniform that officers, including Captain Inger Thorhauge, soon to take the helm of the new Cunard ship Queen Anne, will wear when the first guests embark the ship on May 3, 2024.

Captain Thorhauge went for her final uniform fitting on March 28, 2024, as the countdown to the launch of the 3000-guest ship nears. Sargent, an independent master tailor who operates Kathryn Sargent Bespoke Tailoring in London’s swanky Savile Row, partnered with Cunard to design blues, whites, and mess uniforms for the cruise line’s captains and officers.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Kathryn and see how the style and elegance of her uniforms have come to life throughout the design and fitting process. I can’t wait to wear the new uniform with pride when I and my team will be welcoming guests for the very first time on May 3,” said Queen Anne Captain Inger Thorhauge.

Thorhauge became Cunard Line’s first female captain in 2010, when she was named master of Queen Victoria. A native of the Faroe Islands, Thorhauge earned her Master’s license in 1994.

Using Cunard’s archives as a basis for creating the line’s uniforms, Sargent’s style combines British design with the traditions of seafaring life. The cruise line, a Carnival Corporation brand, has a storied history and was founded in 1840.

“I have long held a fascination and interest in the symbolism and structure of uniforms and working with Cunard. It has been a privilege to get to know Captain Inger and to work with a brand whose principles closely align with a shared sense of tradition, precision, craft, and putting the individual at the heart of what both do – and an appreciation for dressing appropriately with a sense of occasion, grace, and comfort,” said Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent.

Cunard Officer Uniform

The exclusive nature of Queen Anne’s uniform designs matches the levels of prestige seen in other aspects of the new-build, which is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The ship’s luxury retail spaces, for instance, will feature a rotunda-style gallery showcasing nearly 40 display cases of high-end jewelry, clothing, art, and collectibles from top brands such as Burberry; Fortnum & Mason; Gleneagles; Harrods; Hugo Boss; The Macallan; The Savoy, and Wedgwood.

Cunard also has partnered with two-Michelin star chef Michel Roux, best known for his restaurant Le Gavroche, to create a unique gala menu exclusively for Queen Anne‘s Queens Grill restaurant.

And in the personal lifestyle space, Queen Anne will offer guests access to the luxurious Mareel Wellness Beauty spa retreat. The centerpiece of the wellness center is The Pavilion, a top-deck pool and relaxation area with a retractable glass-domed roof designed by architect Martin Francis, who was among those involved in the design of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

Ship to Be Christened in Liverpool

Although Queen Anne will sail her inaugural voyage on May 3, 2024, a 7-night roundtrip cruise from Southampton to Lisbon, Portugal, and La Coruna, Spain, her christening ceremony will not be held until June 3, 2024, in Liverpool, England. The ship will arrive in Liverpool at the end of a 14-night British Isles Festival cruise that departs Southampton on May 24, 2024.

Queen Anne Ship Sea Trials (Credit: Cunard Line)

Following her naming ceremony Queen Anne will remain homeported in Southampton and sail a wide variety of cruises to the Western Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe. Getaway cruises as short as 2 nights will be offered along with lengthy voyages up to 18 nights.

Besides Queen Victoria, Cunard also operates Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2. The 113,000-gross ton Queen Anne will be the line’s fourth ship and its first new-build in a decade.