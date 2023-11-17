Stormy Weather In the Caribbean Could Impact Several Cruises

The eastern Caribbean braces for Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two, which means that several cruise itineraries may face disruptions. The storm, poised to bring tropical storm conditions, has put the region’s cruise ports on alert.

Areas that could be affected by the potential tropical storm range from Jamaica to Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Turks & Caicos.

Potential Tropical Storm Moves Into Eastern Caribbean

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two, which is expected to impact Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Haiti, the Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The forecast for the Eastern Caribbean ports indicates a less severe impact on November 17, with the brunt of the storm expected on November 18 and 19.

As Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two looms over the Eastern Caribbean, several cruise ships have planned port calls that may be affected. The scheduled arrivals span from November 17 to November 19, aligning closely with the storm’s projected path and timeline.

Central Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrivals

In Jamaica, Oasis of the Seas and Emerald Princess are slated to dock in Falmouth on November 17. Concurrently, Montego Bay is preparing for the arrival of Crystal Serenity on November 17 and AIDAdiva on November 19.

Additionally, Labadee in Haiti will host Independence Of The Seas on November 17, potentially intersecting with the storm’s movement.

Bahamas Cruise Ship Arrivals

Nassau anticipates a busy schedule despite the impending storm. On November 17, the port will welcome Celebrity Apex, Carnival Freedom, MSC Seashore, and Symphony of the Seas. This is followed by Allure Of The Seas, Carnival Sunshine, Liberty Of The Seas, and Mariner Of The Seas on November 18.

Carnival Cruise Line Storm (Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock)

The arrival of Adventure Of The Seas, Carnival Sunrise, Celebrity Silhouette, and Celebrity Summit is expected on November 19.

Moreover, several private islands frequented by cruise ships are on the storm’s trajectory. Perfect Day at CocoCay, Princess Cays, Great Stirrup Cay, Castaway Cay, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, all popular destinations, are scheduled to be visited by various cruise ships during this period.

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Ports

Puerto Plata and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic anticipate the arrival of Carnival Glory and Seven Seas Mariner on November 17. The port is also set to receive Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Sky on November 19. In the Turks & Caicos Islands, Caribbean Princess is expected on November 17.

Storm Twenty-Two Could Have Significant Impact

According to the NOAA, the current trajectory and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two pose significant risks of flash flooding and mudslides, especially in regions with higher terrain. Currently, the storm is located south of Cuba and just north of Jamaica, moving east towards Hispaniola and beyond Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two

With sustained winds of 35 mph, the storm could lead to tropical storm conditions, particularly in areas where heavy rainfall is expected. Cruise lines are closely monitoring the situation, prepared to adjust itineraries for the safety and comfort of their guests.

Guests on these cruises should stay informed about any potential itinerary changes due to the evolving weather conditions. In response to the evolving storm, cruise lines may consider rerouting their ships to avoid the worst of the weather.

If the situation develops and the storm becomes a serious threat, cruise lines will ensure that guests and crew remain safe at all times.