Storm Darragh Delays Another Cruise Ship Until Early Hours

Storm Darragh has caused flooding, crashing waves, and high winds to many coastal areas of the UK, which has impacted multiple cruise ships.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience is doubly impacted, as the vessel was late returning from her most recent voyage and subsequently delayed departing on her next sailing.

Fortunately, the small British cruise line is taking great care to reach out to impacted guests and alert them to the changes, keeping everyone informed of the next steps.

When it became clear that Ambience – the cruise line’s flagship – would be unable to return from her most recent sailing on time on Sunday, December 8, 2024, notifications were immediately sent out.

“We have been closely monitoring the impacts of Storm Darragh, with the severe weather conditions continuing to cause disruption to travel across the UK and delaying the return into London Tilbury of our Canaries, Cape Verde & Morocco sailing,” Ambassador Cruise Line explained.

The cruise line monitored weather conditions throughout Sunday and was finally able to bring a pilot onboard in the evening. The ship pulled alongside the pier at approximately 9:30 p.m., with debarkation beginning shortly thereafter.

Naturally, this very late arrival delayed embarkation for the next sailing, a 5-night German & Dutch Festive Sailing with visits to Hamburg and Amsterdam.

Original Ambience boarding times began at 1:30 p.m. and were expected to conclude at 4 p.m. The revised times began at midnight and did not finish boarding until 1:45 a.m.

Ambience can welcome 1,400 guests onboard, and holiday season sailings do typically run close to full capacity. Incoming guests were urged, however, not to arrive to the cruise terminal too early to facilitate a more efficient changeover.

“Please do not turn up early as we want to ensure we get the current guests disembarked and on their way, to avoid any traffic congestion at the port or in the car parks,” the notification explained.

It can be frustrating for passengers to have their sailing delayed for hours, but safety is always every cruise line’s foremost concern. Decisions for delays and alterations are always made to promote the safest conditions possible.

Ambience Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis)

“We apologise for the disruption caused by the severe weather, which has been beyond the operating limits for Pilots and the Port of Tilbury. The safety and welfare of our guests, crew and port partners is always our utmost concern,” said Ambassador Cruise Line. “We would like to again thank our guests for their patience and understanding at this time.”

Ambience has now set sail and is en route for Hamburg, though adjustments to port times might be necessary depending on if the vessel can make up enough time as she travels to Germany. Guests onboard will be immediately notified of any such changes.

Other Recent Storm Adjustments

Multiple cruise ships around the UK have been impacted by the recent spate of severe storms. In addition to Ambience’s delay, P&O Cruises Iona first accelerated her return to Southampton to disembark guests, but then remained longer in port due to the storm’s severity.

Similarly, Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure also pulled in to dock unexpectedly in Southampton – which was not part of the ship’s 30-night Caribbean Christmas and New Year’s voyage. The unplanned visit permitted the ship to shelter in calmer waters and safer conditions until everything improved.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s only other vessel, Ambition, has also had storm-related delays lately. When Storm Bert came crashing through the UK in late November, the ship was unable to leave on time and in fact, spent the entire cruise docked at Port of Tilbury.

Hopefully, any further delays will be minimal, storms will dissipate, and cruise ships will have smooth sailing ahead in northern Europe and around the UK.