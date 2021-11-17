Steel Cut as Construction Begins on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has celebrated the first major milestone for its new ship, Celebrity Ascent, with the ship’s official steel-cutting ceremony. Held at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, in western France, the ceremony marks the official start of construction and the next chapter for Celebrity Cruises’ industry-leading return to the sea.

Celebrity Ascent Begins Construction

The first steel was cut today, November 17, 2021, for Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship for the Edge class of ships from Celebrity Cruises. The monumental ceremony included company executives signing the ceremonial first cut of steel, a tradition for new ship construction as the physical building of a ship begins, moving beyond the planning and development phases.

“What another wonderful moment for our brand, our company and our industry to be in this incredible shipyard making the traditional first cut of steel on this magnificent ship and signaling the bright future that lies ahead,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “While I wish I could share what we have in store for this ship, I can tell you our ‘Ascent’ will be Celebrity Beyond’s sister ship in every way, and then some.”

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“This is a momentous occasion and a new milestone in the long success story we have with Celebrity Cruises and the Royal Caribbean Group,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Celebrity has been on the forefront of pushing the industry forward on multiple levels, and it’s our privilege to partner and collaborate with them as we bring Celebrity Ascent to life.”

Celebrity Cruises Moves Past the Pandemic

Celebrity Ascent is slated to debut in early 2023, when she will join the Edge Series alongside her sister ships Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, and Celebrity Beyond. The Edge ships have been at the forefront of the cruise industry’s return to operations, as the Celebrity Edge was the first ship to set sail from a U.S. port on June 26, 2021, marking the return of cruising after the pandemic lockdown.

Celebrity Edge Returning to Fort Lauderdale, June 26, 2021. Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex, the second of the Edge-class ships, was formally launched in an emotional naming ceremony on November 2, 2021, and the third ship, Celebrity Beyond, is moving toward her highly anticipated debut in late April 2022.

Ascent Beyond the Edge of Cruising Luxury

The Edge-class ships are rising to new heights with luxury and innovation, and include such features as The Retreat, a luxurious set of suites with unparalleled amenities and exclusive spaces. The ships have the ultimate in refined details, including private plunge pools, the Magic Carpet floating multiuse space, nature-inspired wellness spas, and so much more.

Celebrity Ascent will continue the line’s tradition of excellence and innovation, as more details about what the ship will include are sure to be released in the coming weeks and months.

“The name of this new ship is very apropos as the industry rebounds, but also as Celebrity continues to lead the industry as an unmatched new-luxury brand and cruise line,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Ascent will take the industry to new heights as it pushes the boundaries of what people can experience on a ship and how they experience it.”

Celebrity Edge is currently sailing 7-night Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, stopping in popular ports including Nassau, Cozumel, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Roatan. Celebrity Apex is also sailing from Fort Lauderdale for 7-night itineraries, with additional ports that include St. Kitts and Belize City. When she debuts, Celebrity Beyond is scheduled to begin with a series of European and Mediterranean cruises, calling in Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and Malta.