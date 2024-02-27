Star Trek Cruise Setting Sail on Royal Caribbean Ship in 2025

Space may be the “Final Frontier” for fans of the Star Trek TV series, but the best way to view its stars is at sea. Star Trek: The Cruise has announced the lineup of actors and special guests for its eighth annual voyage in 2025, which will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas.

Star Trek Cruise Setting Sail on Explorer of the Seas

Star Trek: The Cruise, an annual sea voyage for fans of the TV franchise, will honor the 30th anniversary of Star Trek Voyager for its 2025 sailing onboard Explorer of the Seas.

Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway for seven seasons on the sci-fi show, is headlining the 7-night cruise on Royal Caribbean Cruise’s Explorer of the Seas. Mulgrew is also well known to TV fans as “Red” from the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

The Trek cruise sails roundtrip from Miami on February 23, 2025, and visits Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico along with Belize City in Belize before returning on March 2.

“We’ve been planning our Voyager celebration for quite some time and are thrilled to share the news with Star Trek fans,” said Chris Hearing, partner and executive director of theme cruises at Entertainment Cruise Productions.

Mulgrew will be joined by other Voyager crew members, including Jeri Ryan, Robert Beltran, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Roxann Dawson.

“It will be a truly special experience for our guests to see so many of Voyager’s crew members on Star Trek: The Cruise VIII,” Hearing said.

Star Trek: The Cruise is licensed by Paramount Consumer Products, part of the studio that has produced the Star Trek franchise of TV shows beginning in 1966, with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley playing the main roles. Voyager was the fifth series in the franchise and aired from 1995 to 2001.

The cruise also features actors from the other Trek series. Confirmed 2025 attendees include Jonathan Frakes, John De Lancie, and Denise Crosby from The Next Generation, Nana Visitor, Max Grodénchik, and Casey Biggs from Deep Space Nine, along with Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz from Discovery. Discovery, which airs on the streaming Paramount Plus service, is set to premiere its final season beginning on April 4, 2024.

Themed Parties and Cosplay Contests Highlight Cruise

Each of the annual Trek cruises features themed shows, activities, and performances nightly by actors from the franchise. Other attractions are panel discussions, the airing of Trek movies and TV episodes on the pool deck, costume parties, cosplay contests, and more.

The bars, restaurants, and clubs on Explorer of the Seas get redecorated and renamed to fit Trek’s futuristic theme and add to the total immersion of the cruise.

Explorer of the Seas‘ regular amenities – specialty dining, pools, surf simulator, fitness center, and more – remain open and available to guests throughout the cruise. The Voyager-class ship is 137,308 gross tons with room for 4,290 guests and 1,180 crew.

Cabin prices start at $2,400 per person. The fare includes admission to all performances, interviews, parties, and meals.

Among Several Themed Voyages for Pop Culture Fans

Star Trek: The Cruise is a chartered sailing of Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, so bookings must be made through Entertainment Cruise Productions. The ship homeports in Miami and traditionally sails Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages during the winter months.

The same ship departed from Miami on February 22 for the 2024 voyage of Star Trek: The Cruise. When she returns to Miami on February 29, Explorer of the Seas will depart again for another chartered voyage dubbed The 80s Cruise.

That weeklong voyage visits Aruba and Curaçao and features a lineup of popular bands from the 1980s. The 2024 lineup includes Air Supply, 38 Special, Debbie Gibson, and more.

Entertainment Cruise Productions, which stages the Trek and ’80s cruises, also produces several other themed voyages including The 90s Cruise, Comic-Con: The Cruise, and the High Seas Rally, a motorcyclist-themed sailing.