Star Trek and 80s Charter Cruises Have Sold Out

2022 is already expecting to be a great comeback for the cruise industry, and that also includes the much anticipated charter cruises. Star Trek: The Cruise and the 80s Cruise that will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas have sold out.

It’s welcome news for an industry that has remained on hold for more than a year. Cruise lines will need a much-needed boost to make up for the loss. This follows a huge demand for 2022 bookings as people are ready to take to the seas as the pandemic goes away.

Two Charter Cruises Sell Out

Entertainment Cruise Productions has announced the Star Trek: The Cruise and The 80s Cruise, both departing in 2022, have sold out almost a year in advance. The charters will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Each voyage will offer the full experiences with special events, activities and along with the chance to engage with superstars and icons of film, television and music.

Greg Laubach, Executive Director, Business Development at Entertainment Cruise Productions, said:

“The demand for our themed cruises has been unprecedented and our guests are wildly enthusiastic, as evidenced by selling out almost a year in advance.” “They’re ready to embrace everything that Star Trek: The Cruise and The 80s Cruise deliver. We’re really looking forward to seeing all of our guests and the actors, musicians and celebrities that make our cruises so special. In 2022, The 80s Cruise will be bigger and louder than ever and Star Trek: The Cruise will boldly go to even greater heights.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The Star Trek sailing will depart from the port on February 26, 2022, and includes calls at Nassau, San Juan, and St. Maarten before arriving back on March 5. The 80s charter voyage will depart Port Canaveral on March 5 and includes visits to Nassau, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten before ending on March 12. The cruises will be back-to-back.

If you’re a trekky fan you’ll be glad to know that the icons George Takei (“Sulu”) and Walter Koenig (“Chekov”) of The Original Series will be onboard along with others who have appeared across different Star Trek shows over the years.

For those on the 80s cruise, it will be inspiring indeed with superstars The Human League, 38 Special, Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Belinda Carlisle, Morris Day & The Time, ABC, DSL Dire Straits Legacy, Modern English, Jack White’s Great White, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, A Flock of Seagulls, The Alarm, The Sugarhill Gang, John Parr, Johnny Hates Jazz, Jessie’s Girl (The World’s Best ‘80s Band) and many more. There will be over 50 concerts and live performances during the cruise.

Also Read: Things to Do on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas is 139,863 gross tons and recently underwent a $120 million makeover. She is more than ready to cater for all the different shows and experiences that will take place onboard.