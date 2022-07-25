Star-Studded Musical Cast for New Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima is bringing the spotlight to Norwegian Cruise Line, not just for the new flagship’s outstanding innovations, new hull design, and amazing features, but also for the newly announced amazing talent to star in its hit Broadway show, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

Three spectacular performers will highlight pivotal eras of Donna Summer’s musical career, each brining their own talent to showcase this legendary and prolific singer and songwriter.

Amazing Trio to Portray Donna Summer

The Tony Award®-nominated musical narrates the story of Donna Summer’s rise to fame, showing the Queen of Disco at three of the most pivotal stages of her career: Diva Donna, Disco Donna, and Duckling Donna.

To take on these iconic roles, Norwegian Cruise Line has selected amazing talent who can truly bring the singer to life.

“The legendary Donna Summer is an inspiration to many, and we cast performers who would honor her and match the same level of star power and talent,” said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of Entertainment and Cruise Programs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The musical’s onboard cast will include D’Nasya Jordan, who most recently starred as Little Inez in “Hairspray,” as “Duckling Donna” during her years growing up in Boston in the 1960s. Valerie Curlingford, an extraordinary talent from the Netherlands, will play “Disco Donna” in her late teens and early twenties as she first finds success in the iconic 1970s disco era.

Beloved “American Idol” season two finalist, Kimberly Locke, takes on her first theater project at sea and will star in the breakout role of “Diva Donna,” playing Summer as she reaches the height of her career.

Kimberly Locke Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

“It is an incredible honor to play Donna Summer along a very talented cast in this highly-rated musical,” said Locke. “Donna Summer’s inspirational story and pioneering talent led the way for so many of today’s brightest vocalists. She has left an immeasurable impact on music and culture, and I am excited to bring her story to guests around the world aboard the beautiful Norwegian Prima.”

More than 20 of Summer’s hits will be featured throughout the 85-minute show, including “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” and “Hot Stuff.” In a first at sea, the entire theater will be transformed into an energetic disco during each performance, bringing guests right into the storytelling as they dance along to Summer’s greatest melodies.

“We continue to bring Broadway-level entertainment and world-class talent to our fleet, and we are excited for guests to be able to watch a musical they actually get to be part of,” said Ambrose. “The new Prima Theater allows for a truly exciting show, and we know guests will find themselves enthralled with Donna Summer’s moving life story and timeless music.”

More Amazing Entertainment Onboard

In addition to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Norwegian Prima will also host “Noise Boys!” an original, award-winning beat boxing experience produced by Nic Doodson.

Sensoria Rendering Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Other onboard entertainment will include popular live game show versions of “The Price is Right” “Supermarket Sweep” and “Press Your Luck” as well as a wide range of live musicians, the “Improv @ Sea” Comedy Club, the outstanding “Sensoria” experience and much more.

The 142,500-gross-ton Norwegian Prima will be the line’s new flagship when she debuts in early September.

After her initial sailings from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Southampton, the ship will offer two sailings from New York, one from Galveston, and three from Miami on her inaugural tour, before debuting from her first homeport, Port Canaveral, where she will offer primarily 7-night Caribbean sailings for the winter season.

Norwegian Prima will bring many firsts to the cruise line, with the first three-story go-kart racetrack at sea, the first charcoal sauna at sea, more than 30 outstanding dining venues, luxurious spa experiences, and so much more.